🔥No new coronavirus cases in Wuhan for first time since outbreak began, Chinese authorities say🔥

The city and surrounding province in China where coronavirus first spread have recorded no new daily cases for the first time since the outbreak began.

Wuhan and the area of Hubei saw no further infections of Covid-19 in an update today, given by China’s health ministry.

Jiao Yahui, a senior inspector of the national health commission, said: “Today we have seen the dawn after so many days of hard effort.”

However, there were eight further deaths of patients stricken with the virus in the province.

A medical staff member checks medicine used on a patient infected by the Covid-19 coronavirus (AFP via Getty Images)

The number of deaths in mainland China, which has seen the vast majority of cases and fatalities, is at 3,245.

The nation has recorded 34 new cases across the country in its latest update – significantly down from the staggering numbers reported previously.

Authorities claimed most of these cases were from people travelling back to China from areas abroad which are fighting the virus.

The country has now recorded a total of 80,928 confirmed virus cases, while another 70,420 people have been released from hospital and 7,263 remain in treatment.

The nation placed millions of people on lockdown as it bid to stem the outbreak spread, with stringent restrictions still in place for millions.