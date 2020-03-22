🔥No immediate plans to halt U.S. travel: acting Homeland Security chief🔥

Posted by — March 22, 2020 in News Leave a reply
no-immediate-plans-to-halt-us.-travel:-acting-homeland-security-chief

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – There are no immediate plans to halt travel within the United States amid the coronavirus outbreak, acting U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said on Sunday, adding that the administration could implement targeted restrictions if needed.

Wolf, in an interview on Fox News, also said reports of a national shutdown were false and are part of a disinformation campaign, stemming possibly from Russia or other cyber actors.

Reporting by Andrea Shalal and Susan Heavey; Editing by Daniel Wallis

You May Also Like

drake-tests-negative-for-coronavirus-after-self-quarantine

Drake tests negative for coronavirus after self-quarantine

emirates-to-stop-all-passenger-flights,-slash-wages

🔥Emirates to stop all passenger flights, slash wages🔥

demon-slayer-kimetsu-no-yaiba-season-2:-when-is-it-coming?-check-out-release-date,-cast,-plot-and-more-details-here.

Demon Slayer Kimetsu No Yaiba season 2: When is it coming? Check out release date, cast, plot and more details here.

one-piece-filler-list:-complete-guide-how-many-filler-episodes-are-there-in-total?-check-out-to-know-everything-in-detail.

One Piece Filler List: Complete guide. How many filler episodes are there in total? Check out to know everything in detail.

About the Author: mariya smith

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *