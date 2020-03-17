🔥No French coronavirus curfew measures for now: government spokeswoman🔥

PARIS (Reuters) – The French government has no plans to implement a curfew to enforce the country’s strict lockdown measures aimed at fighting the coronavirus outbreak, said government spokeswoman Sibeth Ndiaye.

“We are not envisaging a curfew at this stage,” she told a media briefing.

France’s draconian measures kicked in at midday local time on Tuesday, with President Emmanuel Macron describing the fight against the virus as a “war”.

Some 100,000 police will be deployed to enforce the lockdown. Checkpoints will be set up nationwide and those on the move will have to be able to justify their journey on a printed ministry document, pedestrians included.

Reporting by Marine Pennetier and Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Alex Richardson

