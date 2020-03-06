🔥No fines for rogue landlords in half of London councils🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Half of London councils did not issue fines last year to rogue landlords found to be renting unsafe homes.

Campaign group Generation Rent has analysed City Hall’s “rogue landlord and agent checker” and found that 292 fines were issued by 17 councils last year.

The fines totalled £1.04 million — a reduction on the £1.6 million raised from 433 fines the previous year.

It means almost half of town halls did not issue penalties against landlords renting out unsuitable properties.

Around 130,000 properties in the capital do not have licences for multiple occupancy, while others may fail basic fire safety checks.

Generation Rent director Dan Wilson Craw said: “Laws to keep our homes safe only mean anything if they are enforced, and if landlords understand the consequences of cutting corners. Despite squalid conditions facing many renters, councils have a very mixed record on bringing the landlords responsible to justice.”

Nine councils did not prosecute or issue a civil penalty to a single landlord in the last two years: Bexley, Bromley, Hackney, Hammersmith and Fulham, Kensington and Chelsea, Kingston, Lewisham, Merton and Sutton.

Camden has been the most successful council in taking action, overseeing more than £750,000 in fines over the past two years. Westminster, Hounslow and Haringey have more than doubled the number of fines they have issued.

Mr Wilson Craw has called for renters to be able to check online with City Hall whether their property has a licence.

Rent Repayment Orders can be used against criminal landlords, and the analysis suggested that in 130 of the 292 cases last year tenants may have been able to reclaim rent.

However a Freedom of Information request showed that just six councils had helped tenants to apply for such orders, with 20 people making successful claims.