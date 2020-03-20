No crystal ball for author Bohjalian — just a timely novel about a possible pandemic

“The Red Lotus”A novel by Chris BohjalianPublished by Doubleday, 400 pages, $27.95

Forgive the faithful readers of bestselling novelist Chris Bohjalian for wondering if he can see into the future. He promises he can’t, despite the timeliness of his new novel, “The Red Lotus.”Because while it seems to start with a love story and a biking excursion to Vietnam, it evolves into something far more ominous that includes (mini spoiler alert) the threat of a pandemic. A few characters, it seems, have the scruples of a hungry rat. And yes, rats play a key role in “The Red Lotus.”“This is my 21st book, so it’s inevitable that a couple of times a novel would jell with the news cycle,” Bohjalian, 58, said from his home in Vermont. “It’s not because I’m prescient.”But let’s not talk just now about the book’s plot and the canceled tour to promote it, which had included a stop in St. Louis. Let’s instead talk about how the book came about, shall we?The seeds for “The Red Lotus” were planted long before the coronavirus and COVID-19 became household words. When the author came across a 2018 article in the New York Times about antibiotic-resistant bacteria found in mice, and a New York Post article about eight buildings in the city with the most rat complaints, he was intrigued.He called the doctor from the Times article and in a brief conversation learned how it is always possible to have animal-to-human transmissions that could lead to pandemics.“That was my first conversation about virus or bacterias moving from animals to humans,” Bohjalian said.As he began researching his book, he spent time in hospital labs with experts trying to find cures for illnesses. Knowing now how scientists are racing to find a COVID-19 vaccine, he said he realizes what a monumental task it is. “You don’t just wave a wand.”He also spent a lot of time talking with emergency department physicians, whom he described as brilliant multitaskers. All of them, he said, also are heroic because they know they are going to get sick. They’ve had their flu shots. But there’s no vaccine for COVID-19. No surprise, then, that the protagonist of “The Red Lotus” is an ER doctor.In some ways, “The Red Lotus” is a departure for Bohjalian. The book is an edge-of-your-seat thriller, while some of his earlier novels are more character-driven. The change was intentional.“When I envisioned this book, I always saw it as a ticking-clock thriller,” he said. “Character always matters to me, but what mattered to me most was dread. I wanted readers to feel constantly, ‘don’t do that,’ and as a reader, you know things that Alexis (the protagonist) doesn’t know.”Alexis’ job is, again, oh-so timely. And Bohjalian wanted to make sure that her occupation was properly emphasized throughout.“Sometimes I have an occupation as a title (like “The Flight Attendant”), and she’s an ER doctor and I thought, ‘I’m going to focus a lot on that fact as a way of drawing out her character.’ That’s a big part of how she defines herself,” he said.And while Bohjalian often has a woman as the lead character, he acknowledges that he’s thinking more about what is appropriate for him to write. It’s become a hot topic among authors in part because of the uproar over some novels, including “American Dirt.” Author Jeanine Cummins has been criticized as a white woman using Mexican culture for her page-turner about migrants.In the late 1990s, for example, Bohjalian wrote “Trans-Sister Radio” about the relationship between a woman who fell in love with a man who is preparing for sex-reassignment surgery.“I would never try to write that book now, but then it never crossed my mind that I wouldn’t be the appropriate person to write that book,” he said. “There are definite boundaries in 2020 I would respect that I didn’t even know about in 2000.”As for “The Red Lotus,” Bohjalian views it essentially as a book about an American woman who is an emergency room doctor. And while he fills most of the book with dread, he tinkers with the mix for the last part.“I love endings of books that are rich with heartbreak and dread, and when my books work, those are the elements that are integral to their success,” he said. “I hope ‘The Red Lotus’ has both of those at the end.”

Sign up for our Go! Sneak Peek e-newsletter, your weekly go-to guide for the weekend’s best entertainment in and around the St. Louis.

Author will talk about new novel in St. Louis.

Author will visit St. Louis on Jan. 18.

Author visits the St. Louis County Library on Tuesday.

Ten years after World War II ended, a member of an Italian family of noble lineage is murdered inside her modest apartment in Florence.

“The Red Lotus”A novel by Chris BohjalianPublished by Doubleday, 400 pages, $27.95