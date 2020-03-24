🔥No Big Deal, Just Tom Hardy And Woody Harrelson On The Venom 2 Set Before San Francisco Shutdown🔥

As of right now, it’s unclear if Venom 2 is going to make its release date. The film is currently scheduled to hit theaters on October 2, but the production has been shut down in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s unknown if the project will be able to make up for lost time. It’s possible that we could wind up needing to wait until 2021 to see the blockbuster in its finished form – but at least for now we have some really great on-set photos of Tom Hardy and co-star Woody Harrelson to enjoy:

We still haven’t seen any official images released from Venom 2 just yet, but at least we have some of the on-set work done by photographer Greg Williams, who was hired by the production to take behind-the-scenes snaps. While the movie was still filming, the production located in San Francisco, Williams was able to capture some really cool shots, including the one we see above.

In Venom 2, directed by Andy Serkis, audiences will see the return of Tom Hardy as journalist Eddie Brock – who we watched go through quite a significant change back in 2018 when he became bonded with the titular alien symbiote. While Eddie was reluctant to work with the eponymous extraterrestrial goo at first, they became a pair by the end of the first Venom and decided that their relationship could be mutually beneficial.

The upcoming sequel will feature a villain that fans have been clamoring to see on the big screen for years and years now, as Woody Harrelson will be playing Cletus Cassidy a.k.a. Carnage in the film. We were first introduced to the live-action incarnation of the character in the post-credits scene of Venom, where he found himself as one of Eddie Brock’s interview subjects while sitting in a prison cell, but based on this on-set Greg Williams photograph of Tom Hardy and Harrelson together, it would seem that Carnage won’t be spending all of Venom 2 in prison:

Created by David Michelinie and Mark Bagley, Carnage was first introduced to the pages of Marvel Comics in February 1992 – a little less than four years after Venom became a fully-formed character. He is technically an offspring of his predecessor, and is best known in the comics for bonding with Cletus Cassidy, who is a sociopath and a homicidal sadist. Together they stir up all kinds of bloody mayhem, and Venom and Eddie Brock prove to be among the few that can stop them.

While Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson are all smiles here, one can assume that they won’t be smiling all that much when we see them on screen together in Venom 2, as they should make for very dangerous enemies. Not knowing anything about the plot of the film just yet, we don’t know much about their relationship in the story other than the fact that they will be foes, but we are certainly excited to learn more.

In addition to Tom Hardy and Woody Harrelson, Venom 2 will also feature the return of Michelle Williams as Anne Weying and Reid Scott as Dr. Dan Lewis. And while we don’t know what exact role she will be playing just yet, Naomie Harris will also have a role to play in the film, along with The Irishman’s Stephen Graham. As of right now, the movie is apparently still on track to be released in early October, but we’ll keep an eye on the situation as it continues to develop, so be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend.