ST. LOUIS — The process for St. Louis officials to nominate its delegation to the Board of Freeholders hit another delay Thursday after aldermen said they learned two nominees were expected to run for local offices. A committee whose members were negotiating with Mayor Lyda Krewson on the city’s freeholders delegation was prepared to approve several nominees at a meeting Thursday, said Alderman Sharon Tyus, D-1st Ward.But after learning Wednesday that Krewson’s office wanted to replace two nominees who recently signaled bids for office, Tyus said she decided to cancel the meeting.The delay means city officials won’t be taking any final action on the issue for at least another month. The board on Friday is expected to adjourn until April 20. “I cancelled it because I just don’t think we need to keep coming back for hearings and then come back for two more and for two more like that,” Tyus said. “I would just prefer to have whoever we’re going to have before us, do an interview, and then by the time we get back … get it done.”One of the nominees, Dwinderlin Evans, is expected to run for the Ward 4 aldermanic seat previously held by Sam Moore, who died Feb. 25 at 71. Another nominee, whom she did not name, is expected to run for St. Louis Circuit Attorney, Tyus said.Moore was the chairman of the aldermanic committee picking freeholders, which last met Feb. 19. At the meeting, the panel interviewed people they wanted Krewson to add to the slate of freeholder nominees. Tyus said Thursday that both sides had reached an agreement in recent weeks until learning about the two expected vacancies Thursday. There is no law or rule barring freeholders from running for elected office, Tyus said, but Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page did not want any freeholders to be running for office at the same time. The Board of Freeholders, spurred by petition drives in the city and St. Louis County, is supposed to consider changes in the area’s governmental structure for possible submission to voters. Tyus said the mayor would appoint replacements in coming weeks. There are other loose ends to be resolved in negotiations, Tyus said, but she declined to provide more details. The delay sets back a process that began in October, when aldermen refused to send nine Krewson nominees to the full board for a vote, arguing for greater diversity among the nominees, which prompted the mayor in November to make four changes requested by Moore and Aldermanic President Lewis Reed.The nine St. Louis County members and one state appointee met Nov. 12 but have held off further sessions until the city members are approved.Tyus said the city’s negotiations had resulted in good changes to the slate of freeholder nominees. “Sometimes it takes you a long time to negotiate things,” she said, “but the people we have agreed on so far are better and more representative.” Reed said he would have liked the panel to meet and approve the remaining nominees, and then interview the two replacements at a later date. “We’re going to lose more time now,” he said.He floated the idea that the full Board of Alderman could reconvene during the break for a special session to confirm freeholder appointees, but said it was unlikely because it would be difficult to coordinate schedules.

