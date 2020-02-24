no.-3-house-democrat-jim-clyburn-to-endorse-joe-biden-–-politico

U.S. Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks to supporters at his party after the Nevada Caucus in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S., February 22, 2020. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Jim Clyburn, the third-highest ranking House Democrat and an influential black legislator from the key early voting state of South Carolina, is expected on Wednesday to endorse Joe Biden’s presidential bid, according to a report from Politico.

Reuters could not independently verify that the endorsement is forth coming.

Clyburn’s endorsement could prove to be one of the most significant yet ahead of Democrats’ fourth presidential nominating contest in South Carolina on Saturday.

Reporting by Ginger Gibson; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

