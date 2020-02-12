🔥NMC Health shares boosted as Czech backer Krupa says it's found a buyer🔥

Under-fire NMC Health was the top riser on the FTSE 100 today after one of its smaller shareholders claimed to have found a private-equity investor for the firm.

Czech activist investor Krupa Global Investments, which has a million shares in the Middle East hospitals operator, said it had found an unnamed private-equity group from eastern Europe interested in taking a stake in NMC.

Krupa said the potential investor has more than €10 billion in assets under management and already owns healthcare businesses in Europe.

Juraj Krupa, portfolio manager at Krupa, said: “We are holding talks with a large player. We will meet with the NMC chief executive in Abu Dhabi shortly.”

Krupa also said it has told NMC management that it wants to provide financing for chairman BR Shetty‘s “ambition to get NMC under his control”.

This comes despite NMC, which is under attack from short-seller Muddy Waters, being forced to admit on Monday that it didn’t know exactly how many shares founder and chairman Shetty owned. As a result Shetty is not allowed to attend board meetings.

The fresh takeover speculation sent tongues wagging in the City and comes a day after private-equity giant KKR said it would not be bidding. Over the weekend news broke that KKR and a small buyout firm GK Investment wanted to bid for the firm. GK Investment is still interested. The shares added 4%, or 24.4p, to 802p, after a 13% loss yesterday.

NMC’s gains helped the FTSE 100 to a 10.97-points gain to 7510.68.

Oilers were also on the charge after HSBC put out a bullish note on the sector. The bank upgraded Royal Dutch Shell to Buy, saying its business was in decent shape. HSBC said it expects a “sharp recovery in crude prices” if the coronavirus outbreak is contained, while the bank also expects natural gas prices to come off their lows. Oil prices have tumbled 17% this year.

Shell rose 20p to 2007p, while rival BP climbed 2.7p to 472p as chief executive Bernard Looney unveiled one of the biggest shake-ups in its 111-year history.

Notable fallers included Ocado, which lost 42p to 1212p. It yesterday said its founder Tim Steiner has picked up

£58 million despite the company posting a loss of £214 million.

Arbuthnot Banking soared 11% and was set for its best day since July 2015, after it said annual profits would come in at the upper end of market expectations.The shares were up 105p to 1100p.