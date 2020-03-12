CRISIS-STREWN NMC Health was today left fighting for survival after admitting it had found evidence of fraud in its finances.

The Middle East hospitals company said the fraudulent behaviour was uncovered following a review conducted by Freeh Group International Solutions, a firm led by former FBI director Louis Freeh.

Freeh was brought in to investigate NMC in January after a devastating short-seller attack by hedge fund Muddy Waters in December.

The company said Freeh had found issues in relation to “some elements of NMC’s previous financial activities” and authorities in the UK and UAE had been notified.

It added: “NMC is fully committed to investigating these activities and has notified the relevant authorities in the UK and UAE to determine what action they also consider to be appropriate.”

The Serious Fraud Office declined to comment but the UK’s City watchdog, the Financial Conduct Authority, is already investigating its finances. It is the latest blow for NMC which on Tuesday revealed £2 billion of previously undisclosed loans.

The discovery means NMC Health’s debts are more than double the level thought and the company faces the risk of banks calling in debts.

Carson Block, founder of Muddy Waters, said: “The company is a massive fraud which has finally been exposed.”

Analysts said the uncovering of fraudulent behaviour was a huge embarrassment for London as NMC Health was one of the biggest companies on the FTSE blue-chip index.

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell, said: “It looks like Carson Block and Muddy Waters have really hit the bull’s eye in their analysis of NMC Health.”

Separately Finablr, the global payments and foreign exchange group which owns Travelex in the UK, has warned over its ability to access cash needed to manage its business as well as negotiate longer-term financing.

The group shares common shareholders with NMC.