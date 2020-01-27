🔥Nipsey Hussle honoured in emotional Grammys tribute alongside Kobe Bryant🔥

Nearly a year after his shooting death Nipsey Hussle was honoured with an emotional tribute at the Grammys 2020 by the likes of DJ Khaled and John Legend.
Not a dry eye was in the audience, as director Ava DuVernay introduced the tribute to the star, who was killed at the age of 33, as Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Nipsey’s band headed onstage to perform what is thought to be a new tribute song for the slain rapper.
Ava said: ‘Tonight we celebrate the enduring memory of an artist and a leader who made brave, brilliant strides to unite this community here in Los Angeles and around the world.’
As the audience then got to its feet, DJ Khaled and John performed a piano-backed rendition of Higher, which they recorded with the fallen star, who was shot outside his Marathon clothing store on 31 March, 2019.
Dancers clad in white took to the stage, wearing garments paying tribute to Hussle’s Eritrean heritage. The end of the performance illuminated a photo of both Hussle and Kobe Bryant.
It was a poignant moment with the end of the performance also honouring Kobe Bryant, hours after the news broke the legendary basketballer was killed, along with his 13-year-old daughter, in a Calabasas helicopter crash.
Later in the evening, DJ Khaled and John accepted the award for best rap/sung performance for the tune, which featured on DJ Khaled’s album Father Of Asahd.
Predicting it would take the gong, DJ Khaled told Billboard: ‘I even told him, “We’re going to win a Grammy”. Because that’s how I feel about my album.’
‘I really feel like not only is this my biggest, this is very special.’
Hussle also posthumously won the Grammy for best rep performance for his tune Racks In The Middle, which featured Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.
The rapper, real name Ermias Asghedom, was one of three men shot on the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue, with the victims rushed to a local hospital. Sadly Nipsey died on arrival.
Eric Holder, 29, was arrested two days later and charged with murder and is currently awaiting trial.
Nipsey rose to fame through his mixtapes, including The Marathon and Crenshaw.
The latter, he sold for $100 each, with Jay Z buying 100 copies. His debut album Victory Lap – his only full album he would release in his lifetime – was released in February 2018, and was nominated for best rap album at the Grammys this year.
Grammy Awards full winners list
Album of the year
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish
Record of the year
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish
Song of the year
Bad Guy – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell
Best new artist
Billie Eilish
Best pop solo performance
Truth Hurts – Lizzo
Best rap/sung performance
Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
Best country pop/duo performance
Dan + Shay
Best comedy album
Dave Chappelle
Best rap album
Igor, Tyler, the Creator
Best pop duo/group performance
Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
Best traditional pop vocal album
Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Best pop vocal album
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish
Best dance recording
Got to Keep On — The Chemical Brothers
Best dance/electronic album
No Geography — The Chemical Brothers
Best contemporary instrumental album
Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best rock performance
This Land — Gary Clark Jr.
Best metal performance
7empest — Tool
Best rock song
This Land — Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best rock album
Social Cues — Cage the Elephant
Best alternative music album
Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend
Best R&B performance
Come Home — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best traditional R&B performance
Jerome — Lizzo
Best R&B song
Sayso — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best urban contemporary album
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo
Best R&B album
Ventura — Anderson .Paak
Best rap performance
Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
Best rap/sung performance
Higher — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
Best rap song
A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage, & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
Best rap album
Igor — Tyler, the Creator
Best country solo performance
Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson
Best country duo/group performance
Speechless — Dan + Shay
Best country song
Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
Best country album
While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker
Best new age album
Wings — Peter Kater
Best improvised jazz solo
Sozinho — Randy Brecker, soloist
Best jazz vocal album
12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding
Best jazz instrumental album
Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau
Best large jazz ensemble album
The Omni-American Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band
Best latin jazz album
Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band
Best gospel performance/song
Love Theory — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter
Best contemporary Christian music performance/song
God Only Knows — For King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters
Best gospel album
Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin
Best contemporary Christian music album
Burn the Ships — For King & Country
Best roots gospel album
Testimony — Gloria Gaynor
Best Latin pop album
#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz
Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album
El Mal Querer — Rosalía
Best regional Mexican album (Including Tejano)
De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos
Best American roots performance
Saint Honesty — Sara Bareilles
Best American roots song
Call My Name — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)
Best Americana album
Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’
Best bluegrass album
Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland
Best traditional blues album
Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
Best contemporary blues album
This Land, Gary Clark Jr.
Best folk album
Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin
Best regional roots music album
Good Time, Ranky Tanky
Best reggae album
Rapture, Koffee
Best world music album
Celia, Angelique Kidjo
Best children’s music album
Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson
Best spoken word album
Becoming, Michelle Obama
Best comedy album
Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle
Best musical theatre album
Hadestown
Best compilation soundtrack for visual media
A Star Is Born
Best score soundtrack for visual media
Chernobyl
Best song written for visual media
I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version), From A Star Is Born
Best album notes
Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)
Best historical album
Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)
Best engineered album, non-classical
When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)
Producer of the year, non-classical
Finneas
Best remixed recording
I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)
Best music video
Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus
Best music film
Homecoming – Beyonce
