🔥Nipsey Hussle honoured in emotional Grammys tribute alongside Kobe Bryant🔥

Nearly a year after his shooting death Nipsey Hussle was honoured with an emotional tribute at the Grammys 2020 by the likes of DJ Khaled and John Legend.

Not a dry eye was in the audience, as director Ava DuVernay introduced the tribute to the star, who was killed at the age of 33, as Meek Mill, Roddy Ricch, YG and Nipsey’s band headed onstage to perform what is thought to be a new tribute song for the slain rapper.

Ava said: ‘Tonight we celebrate the enduring memory of an artist and a leader who made brave, brilliant strides to unite this community here in Los Angeles and around the world.’

As the audience then got to its feet, DJ Khaled and John performed a piano-backed rendition of Higher, which they recorded with the fallen star, who was shot outside his Marathon clothing store on 31 March, 2019.

Dancers clad in white took to the stage, wearing garments paying tribute to Hussle’s Eritrean heritage. The end of the performance illuminated a photo of both Hussle and Kobe Bryant.

It was a poignant moment with the end of the performance also honouring Kobe Bryant, hours after the news broke the legendary basketballer was killed, along with his 13-year-old daughter, in a Calabasas helicopter crash.

Later in the evening, DJ Khaled and John accepted the award for best rap/sung performance for the tune, which featured on DJ Khaled’s album Father Of Asahd.

Predicting it would take the gong, DJ Khaled told Billboard: ‘I even told him, “We’re going to win a Grammy”. Because that’s how I feel about my album.’

‘I really feel like not only is this my biggest, this is very special.’

Hussle also posthumously won the Grammy for best rep performance for his tune Racks In The Middle, which featured Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy.

The rapper, real name Ermias Asghedom, was one of three men shot on the 3400 block of West Slauson Avenue, with the victims rushed to a local hospital. Sadly Nipsey died on arrival.

Eric Holder, 29, was arrested two days later and charged with murder and is currently awaiting trial.

Nipsey rose to fame through his mixtapes, including The Marathon and Crenshaw.

The latter, he sold for $100 each, with Jay Z buying 100 copies. His debut album Victory Lap – his only full album he would release in his lifetime – was released in February 2018, and was nominated for best rap album at the Grammys this year.





