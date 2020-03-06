🔥Nikki Amuka-Bird among cast named for In The Blood at the Donmar Warehouse🔥

Your guide to what’s hot in London

The cast for the Donmar Warehouse’s production of In The Blood has been announced.

Nikki Amuka-Bird is set return to the theatre to take on the role of Hester, starring alongside Black Mirror’s Paul Bazely, Holby City actress Ginny Holder and Martins Imhangbe. They will be joined on stage by April Koyejo-Audiger, Sinead Matthews and Sule Rimi.

The play, by Pulitzer Prize-winner Suzan-Lori Parks, is a take on Nathaniel Hawthorne’s classic American novel, The Scarlet Letter.

It’ll be the first UK premiere of the rewrite, which tells the story of a mother trying to improve life for her five children.

March’s best theatre – in pictures

The Gate Theatre’s Ellen McDougall will direct the show, which is set to open the new season at the Donmar in April. It will follow the Caryl Churchill play Far Away, which runs until April 4.

The play – which will kick off Michael Longhurst’s second season as Donmar artistic director – features design by Moi Tran, lighting design by Azusa Ono, sound design by Helen Skiera, composition by Orlando Gough and casting by Anna Cooper.

Summer term at the theatre will see Steve Waters’ two-part play The Contingency Plan ​– which can be seen over multiple evenings or in one day – launch in June, followed by Tim Price’s Force Majeure in August.

In The Blood will run at the Donmar from April 17 until June 6.

Click here to buy London theatre tickets with GO London Tickets