🔥Nigel Pearson and Watford players past and present checking in on elderly supporters during coronavirus crisis🔥

Nigel Pearson, his backroom staff and past and present Watford players are ringing season ticket holders to check in on them during the coronavirus outbreak.

The UK is currently in lockdown due to the global pandemic as the country looks to get to grips with the virus.

To aid the local community, Watford launched the ‘Hornets At Home’ initiative earlier this month and wrote to all of their elderly supporters and those with a disability to see what help they needed during this difficult time.

Watford have drawn volunteers for the scheme – which includes chats on the phone, picking up shopping or some general maintenance tasks – from their own fanbase, but players and staff at the club are taking part as well.

Head coach Pearson was ringing season ticket holders over the age of 65 at the weekend for a chat and to see how they were, while his backroom staff were doing the same too.

Pearson will continue making calls this week and over half of the playing squad have also agreed to take part too.

A dozen ex-Watford players are also picking up the phones as part of a push to help those stuck in self-isolation.