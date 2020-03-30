🔥Nier Replicant is getting a full remaster a decade after the original🔥

A completely upgraded version of the original Nier Replicant ​– the predecessor of Nier: Automata – is in the works for PS4, Xbox and PC, along with a brand new mobile game.

So far, developer Square Enix has only released a small teaser for us in a tweet, but producer Yusuke Saito did say that NieR Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is a “version up” rather than a total remake or remaster.

They say this means that the new version will have fully voiced lines, new (and we hope god-tier) music, and most likely some additional gameplay content and endings.

It’s being developed by Toylogic alongside Square Enix and Platinum Games. Originally released in April 2010, Nier Replicant was somewhat underwhelming but did garner a cult following. It follows the adventures of a boy in a near-future apocalypse looking for a cure to a deathly illness that has gripped his younger sister.

Nier Replicant first released in April 2010 (Square Enix/ Platinum Games)

It wasn’t until the sequel, Nier Automata when people started paying attention due to the massive success of the game and, more importantly, the absolutely sublime soundtrack which really helped make it stand out.

Automata is technically a sequel to Replicant, but the games are basically entirely cut off from each other.

You can enjoy each of them as solo games, but it does give more context to the events surrounding them if you play them all – like how Nier is set in the world of Drakengard.

From this version up, we can probably expect to see a lot flashier combat, as is typical to Platinum Games these days.

The mobile game announced, named Nier Reincarnation, had its own trailer, but this didn’t reveal anything other than some pretty scenes