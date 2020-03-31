🔥Nier: Automata is the coming to Xbox Game Pass soon🔥

We’ve been treated to a remake, or ‘version up’ of Nier: Replicant the very first Nier game) and a new mobile game all in celebration of the series’ 10th anniversary.

Square Enix is doing what it can to make the most of the special occasion and to this end, it seems to be why Nier Automata is coming to Xbox Games Pass on April 2.

Soon, Xbox subscribers will be able to dive head-first into a truly glorious game, complete with its sublime soundtrack and excellent 26 endings.

Admittedly, the game has a lot of problems with its pointlessly revealing character design and combat becoming stale, but nevertheless, it sure is an enjoyable ride.

The news was revealed in a tweet by the official Nier Series account.

First released in 2017, this is something of a sequel to Nier Replicant, but the games are basically entirely cut off from each other.​

Despite its mind-bending and irreverent story and the fact that everyone is an android, the environments and narrative blend into a lovely cocktail and offer a sombre experience – if you can get past the high-octane combat

It wasn’t until Automata when people started paying attention to the series due to the massive success of the game.

You can enjoy each of them as solo games, but it does give more context to the events surrounding them if you play them all – like how Nier is set in the world of Drakengard.

So far, developer Square Enix has only released a small teaser for us regarding the remake.

In a tweet, producer Yusuke Saito did say that Nier Replicant ver. 1.22474487139 is a “version up” rather than a total remake or remaster.