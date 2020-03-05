🔥Nicole Scherzinger laughs off unexpected questions during awkward Australian TV interview🔥

Nicole Scherzinger endured an increasingly awkward interview when she stopped by the studios of an Australian TV show.

Scherzinger, 41, was discussing the upcoming So Pop Australia and New Zealand tour, where the Pussycat Dolls with perform alongside noughties pop heavyweights including Jesse McCartney, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Steps.

The interview started well as Scherzinger spoke about PCD’s new single React and the seriously difficult “human tepee” move they perform in the video.

Scherzinger then explained that the video shoot was far from glamorous as the singers ended up having “soot all up in their nostrils” while their latex outfits were “burnt to their skin.”

Things then started to get a little uncomfortable as host Waleed Aly was asked whether the Dolls fight over “who wore the best tube top and leather jeans.”

After laughing off the query, Scherzinger plainly replied: “No.”

The interview then went further downhill as Carrie Bickmore cheekily said to Aly: “Why don’t you tell Nicole what you thought the lyrics were to her song?”

He replied “Why don’t you move onto the next question, Carrie?” before revealing that he thought the group sang about “boobies” in When I Grow Up.

Scherzinger also discussed the backlash the group received over the outfits they wore when they made their comeback on X Factor: Celebrity last year.

“We heard we got a lot of complaints,” she said. “Those costumes, we put those together in three days and those outfits are a little provocative. But we’re women now.

“‘It takes courage… It’s vulnerable… It takes courage to wear that stuff and do it and we always do everything with confidence and the intent of empowering and inspiring others and all of our women out there and anyone who feels like they relate to us.”

As if things couldn’t get more awkward, the interview then came to an abrupt end as the credits jingle began playing as Scherzinger was still speaking.

“Does that mean that we’re going to something else?” she said.