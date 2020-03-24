🔥Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans keep fit amid coronavirus lockdown🔥

Nicole Scherzinger and her boyfriend Thom Evans are determined to keep fit and healthy during the recently-announced coronavirus lockdown.

The couple have been documenting how they are staying active since social distancing was enforced.

Covid-19 is continuing to spread rapidly across the UK and on Monday night, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that Brits will no longer be allowed to leave their homes, apart from for a handful of reasons.

Walks or jogs for exercise are permitted and Scherzinger, 41, and Evans, 34, are among the many people intending to keep doing so.

Scherzinger posted on Instagram: “Face to face with the sun. Ahhh nothing like breathing in the beautiful fresh air of nature!

“And yes we are allowed to go for isolated jogs and walks! Good for the spirit and mind!”

The pair looked pretty glam for their outing with Scherzinger adding a slick of peach toned lipstick to her look.

Scherzinger shows her strength in the push up challenge (Instagram)

Scherzinger has been posting snippets of her and Evans’ work out regime regularly, including an Instagram story of her doing the 10 push up challenge.

She also posted a photo of their home studio, where they practise yoga.

She captioned the snap: “Sweat it out it and Stillness it out. Sharpening the body, mind and spirit during this time. Sending Love and Light to everyone.”

The couple have been going strong since meeting on Celebrity X Factor in October 2019.

Scherzinger was a judge on the series, which stuggled to win over fans and critics, while Evans performed as part of the rugby singing group Try Star.