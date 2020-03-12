Nicole Appleton has welcomed a baby girl after “hiding her pregnancy for the last 9 months.”

The All Saints singer, 45, shared a black and white Instagram photo of her and boyfriend Stephen Haines gazing lovingly at their newborn daughter Skipper.

“After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months… which was SOOOOO difficult & keeping her a secret from all my friends… I can finally announce our incredible news!!” she wrote.

“Our little girl Skipper Hudson Haines has arrived.”

Appleton said that both Haines and her son Gene Gallagher, who she shares with ex-husband Liam, were “besotted” with the new arrival, adding: “I’m SOOO HAPPY!!”

She also posted a picture of baby Skipper wearing a white hat and onesie with a floral print, as well as a pregnancy snap of her baby bump.

Appleton’s famous friends were quick to share congratulatory messages on social media, with close pal Holly Willoughby joking that Skipper had “won the mum lottery.”

“Welcome to the world beautiful Skipper… you lucky girl… you’ve won the mum lottery,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to meet you… love you all.”

The All Saints singer, pictured last year, chose to keep her pregnancy out of the spotlight (Dave Benett)

Appleton’s sister and All Saints bandmate Natalie commented with a string of heart emojis.

Her brother-in-law Liam Howlett shared his congratulations from his band The Prodigy’s official account, signing off as “unkle [sic] L.”

Molly Moorish Gallagher, who is Gene’s half sister, wrote: “Ahhh congratulations!”

Sadie Frost commented: “That is sooooo amazing… so very beautiful… all my love @ruby1kid.”

Denise Van Outen wrote: “Omg!!! Massive congrats to you. How exciting.”

Appleton and Haines are thought to have started dating in November 2018.

The musician was married to Oasis star Liam from 2008 to 2014.