🔥Nicolas Portal: Team Ineos sporting director dies aged 40🔥

Team Ineos’ sporting director, Nicolas Portal, died on Tuesday at the age of 40.

Former cyclist Portal suffered a suspected heart attack, and died at home in Andorra on Tuesday afternoon

Portal helped oversee Chris Froome’s four triumphs in the Tour de France between 2013 and 2017 and Welshman Geraint Thomas’s victory in 2018.

Froome led the tributes to Portal, writing on Twitter: “My thoughts are with Nico’s wife and children tonight. He was the kindest, happiest guy I knew and always lived life to the fullest. Rest In Peace Nico.”

“It is with the greatest sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved team-mate, colleague and friend Nico Portal, who died suddenly this afternoon at his home in Andorra.

“We are all overcome with grief at this terrible news and would ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy at this difficult time.

“RIP Nico – your spirit will always be with us on the road and you will forever be in our hearts.”

