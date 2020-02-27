🔥Nicolas Cage spotted visiting his own New Orleans tomb with mystery woman🔥

The hottest luxury and A List news

There’s nothing like stopping by to see the things you love while on vacation, whether that’s friends, family or your nine-foot pyramid tomb.

And New Orleans, Louisiana has plenty of special places to see, including the city’s famous above ground cemeteries – which is exactly where actor Nicolas Cage visited during his recent vacation.

The Face/Off actor was spotted visiting his nine-foot tomb with a mystery lady – because nothing says romantic date quite like touring a cemetery, amiright ladies?

Cage and his mystery woman were spotted leaving the cemetery together. He was previously married to makeup artist Erika Koike for four days.

Cage, 56, procured the tomb back in 2010 for his future funeral. It’s nine feet and inscribed with the Latin words “omnia ab uno”, which means “Everything from One.” The tomb is in St. Louis 1, which is the oldest cemetery in New Orleans. There are plenty of cemetery tours in the southern city, so you could visit his tomb with a mystery woman on your next vacation.

This isn’t the National Treasure star’s only strange purchase (and it’s not even his weirdest one in New Orleans).

According to CNBC, Cage previously purchased the famous LaLaurie mansion in New Orleans for $3.4 million before losing it to foreclosure. The home is said to be one of the most haunted houses and it has a truly horrific backstory, inspiring American Horror Story: Coven.

He also bought two castles in Europe, a private island in the Bahamas, shrunken pygmy heads and a $150,000 pet octopus. Perhaps the octopus will get its own tomb nearby.

Although all those purchases added up. He eventually faced foreclosure on a few of his properties (at one point, he owned 15 of them, from Newport Beach in California to Newport, Rhode Island) and owed the IRS a reported $6.3 million in property taxes.

He wasn’t the only superstar spotted in New Orleans this week. James Franco attended plenty of parades and even strutted through the streets with the Mardi Gras Indians.