🔥Nicky Henderson says Santini is ready for date with destiny in Cheltenham Gold Cup🔥

Nicky Henderson will be 70 this year but you would never know it. He is busy multi-tasking at his Lambourn yard and there is no hint he is going to stop any time soon, which is a good job because someone has got to prevent all of Cheltenham’s top prizes being transported to Ireland this week.

The raiders from across the sea are going to be more difficult than ever to repel but Henderson has himself assembled a squad brimming with quality and knows better than anyone how to produce a horse to peak at this most hallowed meeting.

Today, with all the preparation finally done, he will have his annual pre-Festival walk of the course. A few moments of quiet reflection when his mind will have no doubt drifted back to former stable stars like See You Then, Remittance Man, Sprinter Sacre and Bobs Worth before thinking of what new heights might be achieved this week with such as Altior, Shiskin, Champ and Santini.

Henderson loves and loathes the build-up in equal measure. He thrives on fine-tuning his equine athletes for the biggest assignments of their careers but dreads last-minute setbacks that would mean no Cheltenham until at least 2021 and an unwanted phone call to a deflated owner. The coronavirus outbreak, causing speculation the meeting might have to be called off has done little to ease his nerves.

Cheltenham Gold Cup 2020: The contenders

“You look forward to it, of course you do, but with some trepidation,” he admits. “The last month is always the nasty bit. You read the paper every day and another good horse has fallen by the wayside. Every morning you pray [they will all be OK] but are always waiting for a cough or sniff as they walk around the school. You can never get complacent.”

Just days later, Henderson’s worst fears were realised, when he revealed Epatante, favourite for the Unibet Champion Hurdle, had herself been the subject of a health scare. Thankfully, it was nothing more sinister.

The Festival is all-consuming and as soon as one ends, expectation of the next begins. Lambeth-born Henderson, who worked for stockbrokers Cazenove in London and Australia before turning to racing, has to manage dreams years in advance.

“When some nice person buys an unbroken three-year-old they will ask ‘what race is he going to run in at Cheltenham?’ That’s before they even been broken in! So, if you think about it, every Festival actually begins three or four years beforehand,” he said.

“Once you get to Christmas you are probably pretty sure of what you’ve got [for Cheltenham]. From there you’d be making plans for the novices and working out what you are going to do with them.”

Cheltenham Festival through the years – In pictures

Every Festival winner is treasured and Henderson’s tally of 64 makes him comfortably Britain’s most successful trainer. And before taking out a licence in 1978, he assisted the legendary Fred Winter for four years and helped him also land Festival honours, including with Midnight Court in the Gold Cup a few months before going out on his own.

“Fred would have his Cheltenham horses taken off on their own every day,” Henderson recalled, sitting in an office decorated by pictures and trophies from yesteryear. “He would pull them out early and start doing more and more [work with them]. We stick to a normal routine, although some of mine have also had racecourse gallops. But that’s on purpose, as we’d rather do it our way at our own pace with our own men.”

Winter, who died in 2004, would have no doubt stared admiringly at Santini, the leading Gold Cup hope at Seven Barrows. The eight-year-old has taken time to fill his substantial frame and Henderson has handled him with patience, gently unwrapping layers of progress.

Santini did not make his debut under Rules until a month before his sixth birthday and has had only nine races. But in that space of time he has developed into one of the best staying chasers in training and confidence in him is high after a determined defeat of Bristol De Mai in the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham in January.

“Santini was the complete opposite of Altior when they were young,” Henderson said. “You knew from day one that Altior was a rocket, whereas the first year Santini was here, it was clear he needed time, so I rang Richard [Kelvin-Hughes, owner] and Santini went down to Polly Gundry’s where he hunted and ran in a point-to-point. It was just a better route into the game for him.

(Getty Images)

“He is a very enthusiastic horse and loves his work. He needs a lot of it and the more you get into him, the better he is. He should be better horse this year because he is a lovely, big, old fashioned type of chaser in the right mould. He is hardy too and, unlike last year [when second in the RSA Chase], we are coming in off a good prep.”

Altior is perhaps the sport’s biggest name, having won 20 of his 21 races. On Wednesday, he will attempt to become the first three-time winner of the Queen Mother Champion Chase since Badsworth Boy in 1985, the year Henderson had his first Festival success.

This season has not been straightforward for Altior, with a comeback defeat at Ascot being followed by a troublesome abscess on his withers that required time off. However, he resumed winning ways at Newbury last month and there will be no excuses for his much-anticipated clash with Defi Du Seuil and Chacun Pour Soi.

“The better ground, the better he will be,” Henderson said. “You saw at Newbury how Altior can change gear. When Nico [de Boinville, jockey] asked him a question, he answered very quickly.”

On Tuesday, Henderson hopes to get the meeting off to a flyer with the exciting Shishkin in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and he intends running five horses in a wide-open Champion Hurdle. Naturally, he defers when asked which of his challengers he likes best, but every time he talks about Pentland Hills there seems an extra twinkle in his blue eyes.

As always, the man awarded an OBE in the latest New Year Honours List will be desperate for an early strike. “We are going to throw a lot at it but it depends what sticks, doesn’t it?” he said. “I’d love Shishkin to win the first race – that takes pressure off and would be the perfect start.”

And if Santini wins the Gold Cup, there would also be a perfect end.