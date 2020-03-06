🔥Nicky Henderson: I need sleeping pills to get me through Cheltenham Festival🔥

It started with the occasional sleepless night before transforming into full-blown insomnia.

Now, in the days leading up to Cheltenham Festival, trainer Nicky Henderson has a sleeping tablet prescribed by his doctor to take each night.

It is a small window into the stresses of an event to which 250,000 racegoers will converge from Tuesday next week.

Henderson will first tread on its hallowed turf 48 hours earlier, a long-established tradition of his to walk the course with his dogs, always allowing himself to think back to the wins — 64 and counting — and the near misses.

“You just take it in, see what you think and you hark back to those moments,” said the trainer, who has the favourite, Santini, in next Friday’s Cheltenham Gold Cup, the highlight at the four-day meeting. “What always strikes me is it’s a funny place when empty, stranger still when full.”

There is a magic about the Festival that even its chief participants cannot define, from the atmosphere created by racegoers to the Anglo-Irish rivalry between the leading trainers.

“There’s so many crumbs that make a cake,” said Paul Nicholls, the second-most successful English trainer at the Festival with 45 victories. “Even just thinking about it now, you get goosebumps. It’s hard to explain but it’s basically the Olympics of our sport, the best of the best we have.”

For Nicholls, his Cheltenham is primarily defined by the Gold Cups — four in all courtesy of See More Business, Denman and Kauto Star twice. The nerves of watching those are so unbearable, he has been known to take himself off to the car park for the duration of the race or find a TV screen tucked away on which to watch it in great isolation.

“It’s because the winning means so much,” he said. “I can’t explain the feeling of walking into the winners’ enclosure after the Gold Cup. Any win is special but that’s the ultimate thrill.”

Nicholls’s stable jockey Harry Cobden’s first memory was as a 14-year-old visiting with friends, in awe of idols such as AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh. It lit the spark for his riding ambitions. His is a career in its infancy and he boasts two Festival winners from the 20 he has ridden.

It is a number that looks set to rise in the coming week. “It’s the hardest place in the world to ride a winner,” said the 21-year-old. “The place is just buzzing, it’s phenomenal. I remember my first race as a professional there, you hear the crowd at the start as the flag drops. That’s unbelievable and gets you revved up.”

Growing up, fellow jockey Barry Geraghty remembers the horses that inspired him from the TV screen during Festival week, Dublin Flyer the initial name on the lips of the Irishman.

“I grew up dreaming of it and suddenly you’re on the hallowed turf,” said the two-time Gold Cup winner.

For all the highs, there are the inherent lows, the missed opportunities, the falls and the sudden change of the weather denying a shot at a winning opportunity. “If you break it down, it’s just another day in the office but just bigger,” said Henderson. “It’s the culmination of a year’s work and it’s stressful but I wouldn’t want it any differently.”

For Geraghty, the days after a poor Festival are hard to take, while for trainers, the mental and physical collapse in the aftermath is even more pronounced.

Last year, Nicholls had the rarity of a week off, booking a break in Antigua by way of celebration. So how did the celebrations unfold from the Ryanair Chase and RSA Novices’ Chase wins?

“They didn’t, I just slept for a week, you’re that broken,” he added.