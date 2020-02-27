Nicklaus: As coronavirus spreads, sick markets shouldn’t be a surprise

Investors were jolted out of their bull-market trance this week by a jarring stock selloff that, in hindsight, shouldn’t have been a surprise.The news that sent stocks plunging — the spread of the new coronavirus Covid-19 beyond China — was predictable ever since the World Health Organization declared a public health emergency on Jan. 30.It’s rational for investors to take risk off the table when an unpredictable disease puts kinks in companies’ supply chains and causes airlines to cancel flights. U.S. stocks, however, had risen 3.5% this month before dropping 6.3% on Monday and Tuesday.The three-week climb looks a lot more surprising than the two-day stumble.“The equity market was blithely looking past this whole coronavirus thing,” said Scott Colbert, chief economist at Commerce Trust Co. “It’s a big drop in two days, but it’s more rational for the market to have fallen back than not.”Dan Phillips, director of asset allocation strategy for Northern Trust Asset Management, said traders had been operating “on the belief that the U.S. economy was somewhat isolated from the effects of the disease.”Sizeable outbreaks were confirmed over the weekend in Italy, Iran and South Korea, shattering the illusion that coronavirus would be largely a China problem. Investors had to contemplate what a surge in U.S. cases would do to the economy.Previously, the biggest worry was about companies’ supply chains. If automakers couldn’t get parts from China, or drug companies couldn’t get pharmaceutical ingredients, they might have to idle U.S. factories.As the disease spreads, it creates potential problems with demand too. “The real concern from an investment point of view,” Phillips said, “would be if there were any disruption of economic activity because of the panic atmosphere, if people suddenly were not going out shopping or eating in restaurants.”Signals from the bond market this week have been scary too. Long-term interest rates, which rise or fall with the prospects for economic growth, hit record lows this week, with the 10-year Treasury note yielding 1.3%.

“The bond market is always a little more sensitive to downside risk than the equity markets,” Phillips said. “It is expecting that growth and inflation may be lower, as both would be if we saw more material impact come out of this.”Both Phillips and Colbert think the Federal Reserve may be forced to lower short-term interest rates if the coronavirus continues to spread for more than a few weeks. Colbert thinks such a decision may come as soon as April.“The Fed would be cutting not just once, but two or three times this year unless you start to see that this virus outbreak can be brought under control,” he said.How much economic damage could coronavirus do? The Congressional Budget Office estimated in 2009, when swine flu was raging, that a “mild pandemic scenario,” resembling flu outbreaks in 1957 and 1968, could reduce gross domestic product by about 1%.For a U.S. economy that’s expected to grow 2% this year, that’s a big hit but probably not enough to cause a recession.As a worst-case scenario, the CBO estimated that a repeat of the 1918 Spanish flu would knock 4.25% off GDP.That would be a severe recession but, so far, Covid-19 is not nearly as deadly as the swine flu, let alone the Spanish flu. The best advice for surviving this turbulent market is to stay away from the “sell” button. And wash your hands frequently.

