🔥Nicki Minaj leads tributes as rapper Pop Smoke reportedly dies aged 20🔥

Stars including Nicki Minaj and 50 Cent have paid tribute to rapper Pop Smoke after he was reportedly shot dead at the age of 20.

TMZ reports that the musician was shot during a home invasion in Hollywood Hills, Los Angeles.

He was then transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Centre in West Hollywood, where he was pronounced dead, the publication said.

The rapper, real name Bashar Barakah Jackson, released his debut mixtape Meet The Woo in 2019.

The rapper had released two mixtapes (Getty Images)

His lead single Welcome to the Party was later remixed by the likes of Minaj and Skepta.

He also collaborated with Travis Scott on his track Gatti and went on to release a second mixtape Meet The Woo 2 in February, which featured guest appearances from rappers including Quavo, Fivio Foreign and Lil Tjay.

Minaj shared a photo of the star on Instagram, writing: “The Bible tells us that jealousy is as cruel as the grave.

“Unbelievable. Rest In Peace, Pop.”

50 Cent wrote on Twitter: “R.I.P to my man Pop Smoke. No sympathy for winners. God bless him.”

In a second post, he added: “No such thing as success with out jealousy, treachery comes from those who are close. R.I.P.”

Chance The Rapper wrote: “Rest Up Pop Smoke, you were too young.

“God Bless and comfort your family. What a crazy trajectory you were on man smh.”