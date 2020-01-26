🔥Nick Kyrgios tipped to become major winner ahead of Australian Open grudge match with Rafael Nadal🔥

Has Nick Kyrgios finally decided that it’s cool to care? After years of claiming that tennis is boring, tennis’s most mercurial maverick has begun to take a closer interest. The results were palpable on Saturday night, when he outlasted the dangerous Russian Karen Khachanov in what was comfortably the longest match of his career.

Will this prove to be a turning point in the Kyrgios story, or just another false dawn? We will have a better idea on Monday, after he has faced Rafael Nadal in the latest instalment of their long-running feud.

Had Kyrgios not been dragged into a 4hr 26min Iron-Man contest against Khachanov, he would have started Monday’s match at almost even money with the bookmakers. He has a strong record against Nadal, particularly on hard courts, where he has won two of their three meetings. But their contrasting experiences on Saturday have surely unbalanced the scales. Nadal was frighteningly fuss-free as he disposed of his fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in just 1hr 38min.

Can Kyrgios really overcome such a physical disadvantage against the world No 1? Unlikely. But the way he approaches the match will be revealing. According to the former Australian Open champion Mats Wilander, it is important that he fights throughout, rather than spinning off at an angry tangent for the umpteenth time.

“I think it helps his game to be more respectful,” said Wilander, who is commentating on Eurosport’s Australian Open coverage. “If he becomes more of a predictable role model on the court, a few more wins will come his way because he’s now respected by his peers. They won’t mind losing to him because he’s now doing his best all the time.