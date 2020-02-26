nick-kyrgios-jeered-at-mexican-open-after-retiring-with-wrist-injury

🔥Nick Kyrgios jeered at Mexican Open after retiring with wrist injury🔥

News
John koli0

Nick Kyrgios accused the crowd of “disrespect” after bowing out of his Mexican Open opening match injured.

The Australian was booed and jeered in Acapulco – where he is the defending champion – as he fell to a 6-3 first-set loss against Frenchman Ugo Humbert.

The 24-year-old retired at the end of the set after just 32 minutes.

And in a post-match press conference littered with expletives, he said: “I’m not healthy, I tried to come here. I tried to play. I’ve been doing media for the tournament, been helping out. I tried to give the fans a little bit of tennis. And their disrespect?”

Kyrgios said he was nursing a left wrist injury at a tournament where Kyle Edmund takes on Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime later today in the last 16.

