🔥Nick Jonas performs at Grammys with food in his teeth – and brushes it off like a champion🔥

So Nick Jonas took to the Grammys stage on Sunday night with food in his teeth and so what? Like it’s even a big deal or whatever.

The Jonas Brothers performed What A Man Gotta Do and Five More Minutes to a packed out Staples Centre and little did Nick know he’d forgot to do a quick check of the nashers on his way to the stage.

Of course everyone at home noticed the leftovers on his otherwise gleaming top row, as social media had a little giggle at the faux pas.

It seems Nick had his notifications turned on as he noticed what the masses were laughing about following the ceremony.

‘So honored to have been back on the Grammy stage tonight,’ Nick tweeted, before he added: ‘and at least you all know I eat my greens.’

Fans had a right giggle at the moment, as one suggested it was payback for splitting up the band all those years ago (guys, we really need to move on).

They wrote: ‘Nick Jonas had food in his teeth during his performance and I think Joe and Kevin purposely didn’t tell him as pay back for breaking up the band years ago.’

Another thought it was all a little trivial: ‘The world is ending and y’all worried about Nick Jonas’ teeth.. i see how it is.’

Fans stuck up for the Sucker hitmaker, with one supporter chiming in: ‘Also, nick jonas is human just like the rest of us we non celebrities too get things stuck in our teeth.

‘And we too are not told about the things in our teeth the only difference is it doesnt get broadcast to the world, who will point out.’

Sorry.

No one :

Literally No one :

That green in Nick Jonas’ teeth : pic.twitter.com/ERFxXeCDpg

— Siddharth Patni (@aageSeLeftLelo) January 27, 2020

Why didn’t anyone tell Nick Jonas he had food in his teeth before he went on stage and performed at the Grammys tonight???

— Manveer Sandhu (@manveerksandhu) January 27, 2020

What did I miss, what was in Nick Jonas teeth?#Grammy #NickJonas pic.twitter.com/N1RBDZexoS

— Alive In Philly (@AliveInPhilly) January 27, 2020

nick jonas having food stuck in his teeth during the grammys is a trending topic like ppl ain’t starving throughout the world everyday and going unnoticed…

— Isaiah (@ASSayeeUH) January 27, 2020

oh wow nick jonas is a HUMAN and can have something stuck in his teeth

there are soooo much things we can talk about and you choose the piece of broccoli stuck in a mans tooth 🙄

— 𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕖𝕤𝕒#⃝⁷ (@pinkspluto) January 27, 2020

Seems the lads have got a fair few people in their corner, rallying for the right to hold food in their teeth. And we’re totally ok with that.

Now, if you’ll just give us a moment we’re going to find a mirror to do a quick teeth check…



Grammy Awards full winners list

Album of the year

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? – Billie Eilish

Record of the year

Bad Guy – Billie Eilish

Song of the year

Bad Guy – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best new artist

Billie Eilish

Best pop solo performance

Truth Hurts – Lizzo

Best rap/sung performance

Higher, DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

Best country pop/duo performance

Dan + Shay

Best comedy album

Dave Chappelle

Best rap album

Igor, Tyler, the Creator

Best pop duo/group performance

Old Town Road — Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

Best traditional pop vocal album

Look Now — Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Best pop vocal album

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? — Billie Eilish

Best dance recording

Got to Keep On — The Chemical Brothers

Best dance/electronic album

No Geography — The Chemical Brothers

Best contemporary instrumental album

Mettavolution — Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best rock performance

This Land — Gary Clark Jr.

Best metal performance

7empest — Tool

Best rock song

This Land — Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best rock album

Social Cues — Cage the Elephant

Best alternative music album

Father of the Bride — Vampire Weekend

Best R&B performance

Come Home — Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best traditional R&B performance

Jerome — Lizzo

Best R&B song

Sayso — PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best urban contemporary album

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe) — Lizzo

Best R&B album

Ventura — Anderson .Paak

Best rap performance

Racks in the Middle — Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

Best rap/sung performance

Higher — DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

Best rap song

A Lot — Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage, & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

Best rap album

Igor — Tyler, the Creator

Best country solo performance

Ride Me Back Home — Willie Nelson

Best country duo/group performance

Speechless — Dan + Shay

Best country song

Bring My Flowers Now — Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth, & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

Best country album

While I’m Livin’ — Tanya Tucker

Best new age album

Wings — Peter Kater

Best improvised jazz solo

Sozinho — Randy Brecker, soloist

Best jazz vocal album

12 Little Spells — Esperanza Spalding

Best jazz instrumental album

Finding Gabriel — Brad Mehldau

Best large jazz ensemble album

The Omni-American Book Club — Brian Lynch Big Band

Best latin jazz album

Antidote — Chick Corea & The Spanish Heart Band

Best gospel performance/song

Love Theory — Kirk Franklin; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Best contemporary Christian music performance/song

God Only Knows — For King & Country & Dolly Parton; Josh Kerr, Jordan Reynolds, Joel Smallbone, Luke Smallbone, & Tedd Tjornhom, songwriters

Best gospel album

Long Live Love — Kirk Franklin

Best contemporary Christian music album

Burn the Ships — For King & Country

Best roots gospel album

Testimony — Gloria Gaynor

Best Latin pop album

#ELDISCO — Alejandro Sanz

Best Latin rock, urban or alternative album

El Mal Querer — Rosalía

Best regional Mexican album (Including Tejano)

De Ayer Para Siempre — Mariachi Los Camperos

Best American roots performance

Saint Honesty — Sara Bareilles

Best American roots song

Call My Name — Sarah Jarosz, Aoife O’Donovan, & Sara Watkins, songwriters (I’m With Her)

Best Americana album

Oklahoma, Keb’ Mo’

Best bluegrass album

Tall Fiddler, Michael Cleveland

Best traditional blues album

Tall, Dark & Handsome, Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

Best contemporary blues album

This Land, Gary Clark Jr.

Best folk album

Patty Griffin, Patty Griffin

Best regional roots music album

Good Time, Ranky Tanky

Best reggae album

Rapture, Koffee

Best world music album

Celia, Angelique Kidjo

Best children’s music album

Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype, Jon Samson

Best spoken word album

Becoming, Michelle Obama

Best comedy album

Sticks & Stones, Dave Chappelle

Best musical theatre album

Hadestown

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media

A Star Is Born

Best score soundtrack for visual media

Chernobyl

Best song written for visual media

I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version), From A Star Is Born

Best album notes

Stax ’68: A Memphis Story — Steve Greenberg, album notes writer (Various Artists)

Best historical album

Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection — Jeff Place & Robert Santelli, compilation producers; Pete Reiniger, mastering engineer (Pete Seeger)

Best engineered album, non-classical

When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Rob Kinelski & Finneas O’Connell, engineers; John Greenham, mastering engineer (Billie Eilish)

Producer of the year, non-classical

Finneas

Best remixed recording

I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix) — Tracy Young, remixer (Madonna)

Best music video

Old Town Road (Official Movie) — Lil Nas X & Billy Ray Cyrus

Best music film

Homecoming – Beyonce

Showbiz

