English actor Nicholas Parsons has died at the age of 96, his agent confirmed today.

A statement issued by his agent Jean Diamond, on behalf of his family, said: ‘Nicholas passed away in the early hours of the 28th of January after a short illness at the age of 96.

‘He was with his beloved family who will miss him enormously and who wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital.’

More to come.

