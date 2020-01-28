🔥Nicholas Parsons, BBC radio host, dies aged 96🔥

Broadcaster Nicholas Parsons has died at the age of 96 following a short illness, his agent has said.

Parsons had hosted Radio 4’s Just A Minute since its inception in 1967. The broadcaster was with his family when he died on Tuesday morning.

A statement issued by his agent Jean Diamond, on behalf of his family, said: “Nicholas passed away in the early hours of the 28th of January after a short illness at the age of 96.

“He was with his beloved family who will miss him enormously and who wish to thank the wonderful staff at the Stoke Mandeville Hospital.”

Nicholas Parsons was a true veteran of the stage, screen and airwaves with a career which spanned more than half a century.

He clocked up numerous acting and comedy parts, but he was best known for his years as question master of TV quiz Sale Of The Century and for his role as host of BBC Radio 4’s Just A Minute, which he was still presenting well into his 90s.

On June 4 2018, Parsons missed his first ever episode of Just A Minute after 50 years at the helm and over more than 900 instalments. He was replaced by regular panellist Gyles Brandreth and his absence sparked concerns for his health.