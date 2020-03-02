niall-horan-to-celebrate-new-album-with-week-long-residency-on-‘the-late-late-show-with-james-corden’

🔥Niall Horan To Celebrate New Album With Week-Long Residency On ‘The Late Late Show With James Corden’🔥

News
March 2, 2020

In celebration of the release of Niall Horan’s new album, Heartbreak Weather, he’ll perform a new song each night of the week on The Late Late Show with James Corden, March 9th through 12th from 12:37-1:37 AM, ET/PT), only on CBS and streaming on CBS All Access.
Niall will also appear on the couch and participate in comedy sketches throughout the week, culminating in a new “Carpool Karaoke,” which will air Thursday, March 12.

