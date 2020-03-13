Niall Horan has said he believes One Direction will eventually get back together.

When taking a lie detector test on James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke, Horan, 26, was asked if he believed the boyband would one day reunite.

“Yes,” Horan replied – which was then deemed to be true by the lie detector.

Horan’s declaration is just the latest of a string of confirmations from former One Direction members that the band would reunite, though none have indicated when exactly it might happen.

During an appearance on The One Show in January, Louis Tomlinson said: “I think it’ll happen at some point, we’d be stupid not to,” while Harry Styles told Rolling Stone last year: “I don’t think I’d ever say I’d never do it again”.

Horan’s lie detector test also lead to a number of hilarious revelations, including that Horan’s favourite late night show to perform on was SNL, not Corden’s Late Late show.

Corden himself revealed he preferred Horan’s old blonde hair, and that he thought Sign of the Times by Styles was a better song than Horan’s Slow Hands.

Horan also teared up when Corden revealed an old doll of the pop star from his time in One Direction, and asked what he would say to his 16-year-old self.

“Your life’s about to change, ridiculous amounts,” he said. “You’re gonna go from living in a small town of about 30,000 people to living in the biggest cities in the world.

“And you’re gonna play stadiums all over the planet in arguably one of the biggest boy bands of all time,” he concluded, before both Corden and him tear up.