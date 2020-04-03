Niall Horan postpones tour coming to St. Louis Music Park, all tickets will be refunded

Niall Horan performs in concert during Hot 99.5’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at the Capital One Arena on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)

Update: Niall Horan has decided to postpone his “Nice to Meet Ya” World Tour this year that was coming to St. Louis Music Park on Aug. 2. He says on social media he’ll focus on bringing new music and a new tour for 2021, but rather than have fans wait for new dates, he says all tickets will be refunded.The news comes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

This was a difficult decision, but the well-being of my fans and touring family is always my top priority . Please stay safe everyone x pic.twitter.com/1Etlfp3NaV

— Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) April 3, 2020

Original post: Niall Horan is at St. Louis Music Park on Aug. 2 as part of the “Nice to Meet Ya Tour” presented by the Honda Civic Tour. Sam Fischer is also on the bill.Show time is at 7: 30 p.m.Ticket prices are $29.50-$99.50. Get tickets at ticketmaster.com and at the Hollywood Casino box office. Tickets go on sale March 20 at 10 a.m.

Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!

The show is a stop on the band’s “Just Looking Around 2020 Tour.” Tickets go on sale March 20.

Niall Horan performs in concert during Hot 99.5’s iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 at the Capital One Arena on Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Owen Sweeney/Invision/AP)