🔥NHS workers told to shave beards to prevent coronavirus spread🔥

NHS workers are being asked to shave their beards to protect them from the coronavirus.

Beard hair prevents masks from fully sealing around a person’s face, which compromises its filtering properties.

Bosses at Southampton University NHS Trust sent an email to workers addressing the “known problem”.

More than 82,000 people have been diagnosed with Covid-19 around the world – 15 in the UK – and at least 2,700 have died.

Dr Nathalie MacDermott, an infections expert from King’s College, London, told the Standard: “The danger of a beard when wearing a face mask is that the mask might not fit the person’s face securely and provide a sufficient barrier to protect the individual/healthcare worker.”

Southampton University NHS Trust Medical director Derek Sandeman attached an image with 36 different kinds of facial hair to employees, showing if they are acceptable or not based on whether they fit inside a mask.

Small, pencil-type moustaches are allowed, but fuller growths are out, according to the image.

However, staff with beards for religious or cultural reasons are exempt.

Medical staff at St Thomas’ Hospital (Jeremy Selwyn)

The memo states: “You will see that the presence of facial hair compromises the ability to protect any individual through a mask.

“I am writing to ask those who do not have a strong cultural or religious reason for a beard and who are working in at-risk areas to consider shaving.

“I recognise for some this is a big ask, that beards are so popular at present. However, I do believe this is the right thing to do.”

The graphic sent out by the NHS Trust (PA)

Public Health England and NHS England have been contacted to see if the guidance will be issued to hospitals nationally or if it is a matter for individual trusts.

The attached image was originally produced by the US-based Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and does not relate specifically to coronavirus.

According to the Health and Safety Executive, stubble and beards “make it impossible to get a good seal of the mask to the face”.

Guidance on its website says: “Many masks rely on a good seal against the face so that when you breathe air in, it is drawn into the filter material where the air is cleaned. If there are any gaps around the edges of the mask, ‘dirty’ air will pass through these gaps and into your lungs.

“If you are clean-shaven when wearing tight-fitting masks (ie those which rely on a good seal to the face), this will help prevent leakage of contaminated air around the edges of the mask and into your lungs.”

Professor Brendan Wren, Professor of Microbial Pathogenesis, London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, told the Standard that masks are not the most effective barriers for preventing the spread of the Coronavirus.

The Professor said: “The wearing of masks is no barrier to inhaling the coronavirus. Coronavirus particles are minuscule, they are 1000 times smaller than bacteria that can only be viewed under a microscope.

“So the wearing of masks is no protection, and if they become damp, may make matters worse and aid transmission.”