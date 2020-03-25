🔥NHS worker reveals incredible sacrifice after moving away from two-year-old daughter while working on coronavirus frontline🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A frontline NHS worker has moved away from her two-year-old daughter for at least three months to keep her family safe from coronavirus.

Chanice Cushion broke down in tears as she revealed the incredible self-sacrifice in a heart-wrenching video shared on Facebook.

Ms Cushion, an emergency medical assistant at Southend Hospital, Essex, packed her bags and left her home so she could continue to treat patients without putting her “baby” and vulnerable mother-in-law at risk.

Explaining how she and her partner made the difficult decision on Sunday night, she broke down as she recalled her last moments with her daughter the following morning.

The devastated mother was forced to bid her family goodbye to keep them safe (Candice Cushion/Facebook)

Ms Cushion tearfully told the camera: “I left home earlier, and I said ‘mummy’s going away for a little while. Mummy’s got work’”.

“And she said: ‘Mummy, I come’.

“I said ‘no baby, you can’t. I said I’m going to Nanny’s house and Nanny’s going to stay here with you.’

“So today’s my first day of 12 weeks away from my kid, and it’s very hard.

“So I said my goodbyes to her and, as a normal parent would do, started to cry.

“She just looked at me and went ‘Mummy, why are you sad’. I didn’t know how to answer it, so I just replied with ‘Mummy is sad’.

“She grabbed her sleeve and she was wiping my tears away with her sleeve and said ‘don’t cry Mummy.'”

Ms Cushion has now moved alone into her mother’s home, while her mum has moved in with her partner, daughter and mother-in-law.

The medic admitted she is “petrified” of going to work owing to the hospital’s “influx” of patients with Covid-19 symptoms, but said it was her duty to help.

In an emotional plea to the public she went on: “You have to stay indoors. There is nothing so special out there for you to be going out.

“Yeah, the sun’s shining – you might be dead in a few weeks because you wanted to go out and get some fresh air and mingle with people and not keep a two-metre distance.

“You need to really get your priorities straight. Go home, stay home, protect your children, protect the vulnerable people that you could potentially be infecting.”