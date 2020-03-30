🔥NHS worker left with fractured cheekbone after being punched in face at hospital🔥

An NHS worker has been left with a fractured cheekbone after getting punched in the face at a hospital, police have said.

Greater Manchester Police were called to at Salford Royal Infirmary on Sunday at 1.50pm to reports of an employee getting hit.

A man has been charged with assault and remains in custody in connection with the alleged incident.

The staff member – a man in his 50s – required treatment for a fractured cheekbone but has since been discharged, police said.

Police were called to Salford Royal Infirmary after an incident involving in which a member of staff was allegedly assaulted (Google Maps)

A force spokesman said Daniel Shevlin, 27, of no fixed abode was charged with Section 20 assault and an offence under Section 4a of the Public Order Act.

He is due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Meanwhile, a Brighton man has been charged after three police officers were allegedly spat at by a man claiming to be infected with coronavirus.

Peter Davy, 65, is charged with three counts of assaulting an emergency worker, using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause fear of violence and using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour with intent to cause harassment, alarm or distress.

In London, a man was Tasered after allegedly attacking officers in a car.

Metropolitan Police firearms officers said on Twitter that they had Tasered a suspect for deliberately “coughing saliva” over officers in Seven Sisters Road in Haringey.

They were driving along at around 4.20pm on Saturday when a 24-year-old man “began to shout and make rude gestures towards them”.

When the firearms officers stopped to talk to him, they said he “shouted that he had coronavirus before deliberately coughing saliva all over them”.

He then began to physically attack the officers, it is claimed, before he was Tasered and arrested on suspicion of public order offences and assault on an emergency worker.

The man has been bailed until early April.