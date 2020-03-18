🔥NHS will find it 'impossible' to maintain 24/7 cover during coronavirus pandemic if staff asked to self-isolate🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Top doctors today warned that some parts of the NHS will find it “impossible” to maintain 24/7 cover if increasing numbers of medics have to self-isolate over fears they have coronavirus.

Dr Simon Walsh, a consultant in emergency medicine, called for healthcare workers to receive coronavirus testing “as a priority” to enable them to return to work if their results are negative.

According to latest government advice, if you live with others and you or one of them has coronavirus symptoms you must stay at home and not leave your house for 14 days.

But Dr Walsh said some small departments, such as paediatric emergency, already have around 25 per cent of their doctors self-isolating.

He told the Evening Standard: “The effect of this on healthcare workers is going to be really quite devastating for the ability to provide services, particularly in smaller departments.

“At this stage of the crisis it is really worrying because it doesn’t take many more to be self-isolating before it becomes impossible to maintain a 24-hour service.

“What we’ve been calling for is to make swabbing for healthcare workers an absolute priority. If a proportion of those swabbed turn out to be negative they can go back to work perhaps within two or three days rather than 14 days.

“Without that, I don’t really see how we are going to maintain frontline services.”

Dr Walsh, who works in A&E and is the emergency medicine lead for the British Medical Association, said that in the past few days the increase in suspected cases had been “really quite dramatic” and emergency departments have had to reorganise how they function.

Dr Helgi Johannsson, a consultant anaesthetist and a member of the Royal College of Anaesthetists’ council, said the London health trust he works for had been “extremely good” at giving anaesthetists and intensive care doctors time to train up for handling coronavirus patients.

He added: “We are still in the early stages but I don’t think any of us are under any illusion that it’s not going to get worse.”

He said their plans include converting operating theatres for intensive beds and changing shift patterns.