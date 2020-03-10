🔥NHS to start using VR therapy to help people overcome social anxiety🔥

Ever since virtual reality (VR) exploded onto the mainstream, proponents have called for its medical uses, particularly when it comes to therapy.

It can be cheaper to offer as therapists can treat patients remotely rather than just in the office, and it can be personalised to suit an individual patients needs and the process can be repeated to allow patients to become more comfortable with a scenario.

With this in mind, it’s no wonder that the NHS is now going to be offering VR therapy to help people overcome anxious social avoidance. People who deal with the condition report feeling intense fear or panic when alone in everyday places, or in situations they regard as ‘unsafe’, such as public transport or being in the supermarket. This can cause them to withdraw completely.

Now, the NHS is going to be deploying a programme called OVR social engagement, created by the VR therapy company Oxford VR, which has spun out of Oxford University, in order to tackle the issues.

The OVR social engagement program has been created to translate cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT) through immersive environments. During half-hour weekly sessions, patients will put on a VR headset and enter a virtual world where they will be guided by a coach with the aim of completing a series of tasks. They will be in different virtual environments, such as a street scene, a bus and a shop to reflect the everyday triggers that people with social avoidance will react to.

With the help of VR, the patients will learn to navigate these environments so they feel safer, more confident and more in control, particularly because they know they are not in any real danger.

Oxford VR’s clinicians alongside a team of programmers, designers and artists have designed the programme to ensure the environments are life-like and engaging. The idea is that patients will be able to take what they’ve learned through experiencing the virtual world and translate that into the real world.

Patients will experience scenarios and tasks such as in a supermarket in order to help them overcome social withdrawal (Oxford VR)

Speaking about the new programme, Oxford VR’s clinical partnerships director June Dent, said: “The immersive nature of VR provides a powerful new way to engage individuals and helps them to regain confidence and overcome those trigger situations. This innovative program applies proven evidence-based psychological techniques.”

The new OVR social engagement programme is now available to NHS patients via providers of NHS Improving Access to Psychological Therapies and other UK mental health providers.

Overcoming social anxiety isn’t the only way VR can be helpful in a medical setting. A South Korean gaming firm, JSC, created an interactive VR story named Medical VR Solution, to help reduce anxiety in children about to have surgery. Children aged between two and eight get to know medical instruments and strange surroundings with the help of superhero characters. The creators say the experience can help reduce stress by up to 40 per cent.