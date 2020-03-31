🔥NHS staff at London's St Thomas' hospital thank public for support during coronavirus crisis with touching gesture🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Medical staff have thanked the public for showing support for the NHS during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hospital workers stood outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London on Tuesday morning holding red hearts and placards, featuring the words “Thank You”.

With the country under restrictions amid the virus outbreak, the public has tried to show its appreciation for NHS workers in a number of different ways.

Gestures include the nation joining together in a mass round of applause, as part of the Clap for Carers campaign.

One medic holds a red laminated heart (Jeremy Selwyn)

Hundreds of thousands of Brits also signed up to be NHS volunteers, while there have been instances of members of the public surprising medial staff by paying for their groceries in supermarkets.

Medics hold signs thanking the public for support (Jeremy Selwyn)

The Clap for Carers initiative, which took place on Thursday, saw millions head to their doorsteps, windows and balconies at 8pm.

Motorists also joined in and drivers flashed their lights and tooted their horns in appreciation.

On Friday, NHS chief executive Sir Simon Stevens announced the public had signed up in their thousands to become volunteers.

He thanked the public for their “extraordinary” resposne.

An artist also showed his appreciation to frontline workers and sent more than 1,300 motivational posters to NHS centres across the country.

Andy Leek has created positive slogans and messages of thanks for doctors and nurses to pin up at their hospitals.

Members of the public have also made independent gestures of gratitude for frontline workers and one man in Essex surprised two paramedics by paying for their shopping in Sainsbury’s Loughton.

Retired doctor and nurses have also given support to current workers and thousands have signed up to aid the fight against coronavirus.