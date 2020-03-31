🔥NHS nurses release energetic TikTok video of them dancing amid coronavirus battle🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A team of intensive care nurses hoping to share some positive vibes amid the coronavirus outbreak have showed off their dancing skills in an energetic video online.

In the clip, which was posted on TikTok, the team of seven nurses from the Isle of Wight NHS Trust can be seen dancing energetically in their scrubs to The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights.

Letitia Brea shared the video of her and her colleagues to spread a message of positivity amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Resharing the post on Facebook, the Isle of Wight NHS Trust wrote: “Our ICU team created a ‘positive dance’ in the bit of downtime they had…brilliant ladies well done.”

So far, it has been shared more than 700 times on Facebook, with hundreds of social media users rushing to praise the nurses for their high spirits.

“Great to see you all smiling whilst being on the front line. Thank you for the amazing role you all play in our NHS,” one said.

Another posted: “Amazing spirit and positivity, which we must all embrace. You are so very special, thank you NHS.”

Across the country, members of the public have been praising and thanking NHS staff in different ways.

The neighbours of a much-appreciated Wigan nurse decided to create a special parking space just for her so she will always have somewhere to park after a long shift.

Residents spray-painted a reserved space for “our NHS worker” over the weekend.

NHS staff at London’s St Thomas’ Hospital also shared their gratitude to the public for their support at this time, holding placards up with heartwarming messages.

Last week, NHS staff were greeted with flowers and a big round of applause at a branch of Tesco in Belfast, Northern Ireland when they arrived during the special hour dedicated to frontline workers.

People across the nation also applauded the National Health Service with the Clap For Carers initiative, which saw hundreds of thousands of people nationwide show their support.

In the Netherlands, a hospital has shared a heartwarming video of doctors and nurses singing “you’ll never walk alone” to their intensive care unit colleagues battling the coronavirus outbreak.

Elsewhere, in another effort to keep spirits up during challenging times, a Kent family shared a lockdown-themed rendition of a Les Miserables song.