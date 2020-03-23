🔥NHS nurse finishes busy shift to find 'car smashed in'🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

An NHS nurse was left shocked and distressed after finishing a long shift only to find her car window smashed in.

Hollie Coates had hoped to drive straight home after work at James Cook University Hospital, Middlesbrough, on Sunday, but instead was forced to confront the horror of shattered glass.

The recently qualified medic said the sight was particularly devastating at a time when hospital staff are working extra time to help out during the coronavirus crisis.

Urging her colleagues and fellow medical workers to “be careful”, she told of her upset in a sobering Facebook post.

Ms Coates warned fellow medics to be careful where they park (Hollie Coates)

She wrote: “So after finishing a shift at James Cook I’ve came out to my back window being smashed in.

“Just wanting to warn all staff to be careful where they are parking.

“This is particularly upsetting at a time when we are all working above and beyond and doing extra shifts during annual leave to pull together to fight this nasty and life-threatening virus.”

Ms Coates’ post – which has been shared by more than 2,800 people in less than 24 hours – has sparked outrage online, but it has also inspired an act of “huge kindness”.

Photos show the car’s back window totally shattered

The nurse told the Standard how a man from Sunderland, Mick Belford, spotted her message and stepped in to help at her time of need.

She said Mr Belford and his repair company Kwickscreens fitted her car with a new window screen “completely free of charge.”

The grateful young nurse shared her thanks online via a Facebook tribute on Monday lunchtime.

She wrote: “Wow! Would just like to say a huge Thank you Mick Belford and his colleague from Kwikscreens for replacing my car window after it got smashed after my shift in A+E yesterday, completely free of charge.

“This is a huge act of kindness and I can’t thank you enough.

“Could not recommend Mick and his company more, done an amazing job and are really nice genuine guys.

“Even kinder of him to be so generous during these uncertain times we are all going through.

“Please help me to repay him and show his page some support and be sure to use them if you ever need this service. Thanks again.”

The Standard has contacted Cleveland police for more information on the alleged vandalism.​