🔥NHS England cancels all non-urgent surgeries to free up 30,000 beds for coronavirus patients🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

All non-urgent surgeries will be suspended for at least three months in England to free up 30,000 beds for coronavirus patients, the NHS has said.

From April 15, elective operations will be postponed, chief executive Sir Simon Stevens told the Commons Health and Social Care Committee on Tuesday.

The emergency policy will be in place for at least three months, he said.

“In readiness for the likely influx of more coronavirus patients, we are going to be taking concerted action across the NHS … up to a third of the general and acute beds – perhaps 30,000 of those general and acute beds – for coronavirus patients,” Sir Simon said.

He added that the NHS is also working intensively with community health services and social care to “unblock” the discharge process to help free up space.

The NHS is trying to free up 30,000 spaces for coronavirus patients (Getty Images)

Sir Simon was repeatedly challenged by the Committee over whether there were enough intensive care beds to cope with the global health pandemic which has infected a confirmed 1,950 in the UK.

Asked by Health Select Committee chairman Jeremy Hunt whether he was confident that there would be enough capacity, Sir Simon said: “This is, obviously, an unprecedented global health threat.

“Unmitigated, there is no health service in the world that would be able to cope if this virus let rip and therefore it is crucially important that the measures that were set out by Public Health England and the Government yesterday take effect in order to reduce the infection rate, such that the peak pressure on the NHS is moderated.

More to follow…