🔥NHS appeals for donors to keep giving blood as UK experiences coronavirus clampdown🔥

The NHS Blood and Transplant service have asked people to keep donating blood as the UK begins a coronavirus clampdown.

While the service’s stock levels are currently good, they have said they need donors to keep travelling to their donating sessions during the clampdown.

The service told The Evening Standard that there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus transmitting through blood donation.

NHSBT have asked donors to continue travelling to donation sessions (PA)

An NHSBT spokesperson said: “Our stock levels are currently good. However we need donors to keep donating as normal and to follow the health, hygiene and travel advice. Travel to blood donation sessions is essential

“Donation will help keep stocks healthy so we are well prepared for the impact of the coronavirus. We’re regularly reviewing the situation and working closely with the DHSC, PHE, and the UK’s other blood donation services. We’re putting in place extra safety measures and safety is always our number one priority.”

The NHS collects blood at mobile sessions across London and at dedicated donor centres in Edgware, West End, and Tooting.

If you can’t make your appointment for any reason they ask that you let them know so they can offer it to someone else. This can be done by visiting their website.

In London, the NHS collect blood in dedicated centres in Tooting, Edgware, and West End (PA)

The spokesperson said that all donors are screened for fitness to donate.

“We screen donors to make sure they are fit and healthy”, they said.

“Our teams are trained in thorough universal hygiene precautions to prevent the spread of all infections.

“These include regular handwashing, wiping down surfaces that people touch such as door handles, using sterile collection sets for every donation and preparing the arm with an aseptic cleanser. Blood donation sessions remain safe.”

They added: “There are no confirmed cases of any form of coronavirus being transmitted through the donation of substances of human origin such as blood, organs, tissues and stem cells.”