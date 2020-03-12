NHL suspends season because of coronavirus

National Hockey League Commissioner Gary Bettman, left, speaks to members of the media , Saturday, March 7, 2020, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee

The NHL will announce a temporary suspension of its season on Thursday because of the coronavirus, a decision that was inevitable after the NBA had done the same on Wednesday night.The league hopes to be able to resume the season, but with the fast-changing conditions, it’s obviously impossible to say when. TSN reported that the league hopes for a short break and that teams won’t practice in the interim. The situation will be assessed on a daily basis.Just Wednesday afternoon, the Blues released a statement about enhanced sanitary policies at Enterprise Center and that the games would go on. Teams in some markets, Columbus and San Jose, were prepared to play games without fans, but then Wednesday evening, Utah Jazz forward Rudy Gomert tested positive for the virus and the NBA abruptly suspended play. The NHL allowed last night’s games, including the Blues’ 4-2 win at Anaheim, to be played.The league’s board of governors had a conference call at noon Central time today to finalize their decision.The Blues have 11 games remaining in the regular season and were supposed to have home games on Friday against San Jose and Sunday against Ottawa before going out on the road.There would seem to be several options going forward for the league, ranging from the most extreme, cancelling the season, to restarting play after a short pause.Depending on how long play is suspended, the league could restart the season, play the final regular-season games and then hold the playoffs as normal, or it could go straight to the playoffs and declare the regular season over. Frank Seravalli of TSN in Canada reported that teams have been asked about arena availability into July. Last season, the Stanley Cup Final, won by the Blues, ended on June 12.The NBA’s suspension was expected to lead to one from the NHL because the leagues share many buildings.The Blues’ regular season is scheduled to end on April 4.

