🔥NFL free agency news and rumours LIVE: Tom Brady leaving New England Patriots, Drew Brees gets new deal🔥

Sport

Tom Brady’s 20-year stay in New England is over

(

Getty Images

)

While the rest of the sports world shuts down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the new NFL league year is continuing as planned with the drama of free agency providing a welcome distraction for fans.

On Tuesday we got the huge news of Tom Brady’s departure from the New England Patriots, with the quarterback confirming that his NFL career would continue elsewhere.

Before that, day one of the legal tampering period was certainly not short on shocks, with the Houston Texans trading elite wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and running back David Johnson heading in the opposite direction.

Fellow star wideout Stefon Diggs also has a new home after being traded by the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills, while Amari Cooper looks to be staying with the Dallas Cowboys on a five-year deal worth $100million.

Here’s the highlights of what has happened so far:

Tom Brady quits New England Patriots after 20 years with franchise

Drew Brees agrees terms on new two-year Saints deal worth $50m

Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins and 2020 fourth-round pick to Cardinals for David Johnson and 2020 second-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick

Vikings trade Stefon Diggs and 2020 seventh-round pick to Bills for 2020 first, fifth and sixth-round picks, 2021 fourth-round pick

Cowboys to retain Amari Cooper on five-year contract worth $100m

Vikings tie up new $66m deal for quarterback Kirk Cousins

49ers trade DeForest Buckner to Colts – who resign Anthony Castonzo – for 2020 first-round pick

Jimmy Graham stays in NFC North after agreeing terms with Bears

Ravens strike Calais Campbell trade with Jaguars, agree terms with Michael Brockers and trade Hayden Hurst to Falcons

Dolphins agree $82.5m deal with Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, add Ereck Flowers, Shaq Lawson and Emmanuel Ogbah

Browns to sign Case Keenum, Jack Conklin and Austin Hooper

Live Updates

2020-03-17T15: 05: 43.620Z

Brees secures new Saints dealThe much-expected deal to keep quarterback Drew Brees in New Orleans looks on the brink of being confirmed. Various reports say the NFL’s all-time leader in passing yards and touchdown passes has agreed a new two-year deal. Photo: Getty

2020-03-17T14: 52: 46.000Z

Graham cross NFC North divideJimmy Graham has signed a two-year deal with the Chicago Bears just days after being released by NFC North rivals Green Bay Packers.

2020-03-17T14: 15: 46.000Z

Buckner off to IndyThe Indianapolis Colts have acquired San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle DeForest Buckner in a trade for the 13th overall pick at this year’s draft.Buckner was a key part of the 49ers defense that excelled on the way to last season’s Super Bowl, which they lost against the Kansas City Chiefs.

2020-03-17T13: 30: 46.000Z

Cowboys tag PrescottThe Dallas Cowboys have placed an exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dan Prescott as they continue to try to thrash out a new deal. Prescott would have been able to talk to other clubs in free agency, but the tag now means the Cowboys have until July 15 to sort a new longer term deal. Failing that, Prescott will play under the tag, worth around $33m, this season before the saga plays out again next summer.

2020-03-17T12: 50: 46.000Z

Cousins extends Vikings stayBetter news for a Vikings offense that will now be without Stefon Diggs is that quarterback Kirk Cousins has signed a new two-year contract extension worth $66million. Cousins would have been going into the final 12 months of the three-year deal he signed when arriving from the Washington Redskins in 2018.

BREAKING NEWS

2020-03-17T12: 50: 29.473Z

BREAKING: Tom Brady to leave the New England PatriotsTom Brady has confirmed on social media that he will not be resigning with the New England Patriots for the coming season.

2020-03-17T12: 15: 46.000Z

Amari Cooper to sign whopping $100m dealStar wide receiver Amari Cooper has agreed a new five-year deal to stay at the Dallas Cowboys worth a colossal $100million. Cooper was a free agent this summer and reportedly turned down bigger offers from other franchises. The deal makes him the joint best-paid WR in the league, alongside Julio Jones.

2020-03-17T11: 40: 46.000Z

Diggs heads to Buffalo The Buffalo Bills have signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs in a trade with the Minnesota Vikings.Diggs heads to Buffalo off the back of statistically the best season of his career, having had 1,130 receiving yards.

SOCIAL

2020-03-17T11: 05: 46.000Z

Fair to say Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was pretty pleased with that move…

2020-03-17T10: 45: 16.000Z

Hopkins joins the CardinalsA massive shock trade was announced yesterday when one of the league’s top wide receivers, the man with velcro on his gloves, DeAndre Hopkins was traded from the Houston Texans to the Arizona Cardinals. Along with a fourth-round draft pick, Hopkins was exchanged for running back David Johnson, plus a second round pick this year and a fourth round pick next year.

2020-03-17T10: 35: 22.720Z

It was anything but a quiet start to the legal tampering period yesterday, and through the rest of the morning we’ll be rounding up the biggest stories…

ES COVERAGE

2020-03-17T10: 13: 25.340Z

Hello and welcome to Standard Sport’s coverage of the NFL offseason. A packed few weeks are ahead, with free agency, new deals and big name moves all in the offing.

Stay up to date with the latest NFL news and rumours LIVE!