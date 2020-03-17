🔥NFL free agency news and rumours LIVE: Stefon Diggs and DeAndre Hopkins trades headline day one🔥

While the rest of the sports world shuts down amid the coronavirus pandemic, the start of the new NFL league year is continuing as planned with the drama of free agency providing a welcome distraction for fans.

Day one of the legal tampering period was certainly not short on shocks, with the Houston Texans trading elite wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals and running back David Johnson heading in the opposite direction.

Fellow star wideout Stefon Diggs also has a new home after being traded by the Minnesota Vikings to the Buffalo Bills, while Amari Cooper looks to be staying with the Dallas Cowboys on a five-year deal worth $100million.

Here’s the highlights of what has happened so far:

Texans trade DeAndre Hopkins and 2020 fourth-round pick to Cardinals for David Johnson and 2020 second-round pick, 2021 fourth-round pick

Vikings trade Stefon Diggs and 2020 seventh-round pick to Bills for 2020 first, fifth and sixth-round picks, 2021 fourth-round pick

Cowboys to retain Amari Cooper on five-year contract worth $100m

Vikings tie up new $66m deal for quarterback Kirk Cousins

49ers trade DeForest Buckner to Colts – who resign Anthony Castonzo – for 2020 first-round pick

Jimmy Graham stays in NFC North after agreeing terms with Bears

Ravens strike Calais Campbell trade with Jaguars, agree terms with Michael Brockers and trade Hayden Hurst to Falcons

Dolphins agree $82.5m deal with Cowboys cornerback Byron Jones, add Ereck Flowers and Shaq Lawson

Browns to sign Case Keenum, Jack Conklin and Austin Hooper

