🔥NFL Draft 2020: Date, start time, how it works, draft order and top prospects🔥

The NFL have confirmed that their annual draft will go ahead – likely in a modified format – next month despite the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Draft is one of the biggest events in the NFL calendar, and is usually attended by hundreds of thousands of fans across the three days for which it runs, but this year the league have cancelled all public events surrounding the showpiece, which was due to be held in Las Vegas.

Even still, in a barren sporting calendar, American football fans can look forward to seeing their teams bolster the ranks with what they hope prove to be the superstars of the future.

In Pictures | Chiefs vs 49ers, Super Bowl LIV | 02/02/2020

When is the draft?

The 2020 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 23 and conclude two days later, on Saturday, April 25.

It usually begins at 8pm EST (1am BST), with round one taking place on Thursday.

Rounds two and three typically take place on Friday, with the remaining rounds 4-7 scheduled for the final day.

Where is the draft?

The draft was due to be held in Las Vegas, but all public events surrounding the event have now been cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The NFL say they are “exploring innovative options for how the process will be conducted​”, with updates on precisely how things will work expected in the coming days and weeks.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and no1 pick Kyler Murray embrace after the latter’s selection by the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 (Getty Images)

Why does the NFL need a draft?

In American sports, the draft system is intended to make things a level playing field by offering the worst-performing teams from one season the best chance to strengthen by snapping up the top young talent from college programmes across the country.

It is particularly important in the NFL, where players have been drafted since 1936.

How does the draft work?

The NFL draft – much longer than that of the NBA and usually hosted by league commissioner Roger Goodell – is currently comprised of seven rounds that take place across three days.

Each of the 32 teams is initially given one pick in each round, though that landscape typically changes come draft night as picks are packaged and exchanged in trades.

The draft order is determined in terms of reverse records, meaning that the team with the worst regular-season record in the previous season picks first, followed by the remainder of teams that did not reach the playoffs.

Teams that did make the post-season get assigned slots 21-32, with the order of those picks hinging on playoff results, with the Super Bowl champions – in this case the Kansas City Chiefs – picking 32nd and last in each round.

Teams get 10 minutes “on the clock” to make their first-round selections, though that goes down to seven minutes in round two and eventually five minutes in rounds three to six and four minutes in round seven.

Who picks first?

The Bengals look set to take LSU quarterback Joe Burrow with the first overall pick in the 2020 draft (Getty Images)

This year, and provided they don’t strike any blockbuster deal between now and then to trade away the pick, the Cincinnati Bengals have top billing after finishing last season with an NFL-worst 2-14 record under first-year head coach Zac Taylor.

It is the first time they have held that prized selection since 2003, when they drafted Carson Palmer out of the University of Southern California (USC).

This year, they are widely expected to take another Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in the form of LSU star Joe Burrow.

What happened in last year’s draft?

The 2019 NFL draft took place in the atmospheric surrounds of Nashville, Tennessee.

As expected, the Arizona Cardinals took Oklahoma’s dynamic star quarterback – and subsequent rookie of the year – Kyler Murray with the first overall pick, though there were a number of early surprises, namely the Oakland Raiders and New York Giants using high picks on former Clemson defensive end Clelin Farrell and Duke quarterback Daniel Jones respectively.

Who are the big prospects this time?

Defensive lineman Chase Young of Ohio State is expected to follow Burrow as the no2 pick (Getty Images)

Burrow is widely considered as a sure-fire no1 pick after guiding LSU to National Championship success, with fellow QBs Tua Tagovailoa (Alabama) and Justin Herbert (Oregon) also highly regarded, though the former is coming off a serious hip injury.

Ohio state edge-rusher Chase Young is also being hyped as a generational talent, while team-mate Jeff Okudah (cornerback) and Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons are also expected to be among the first players selected on draft night.