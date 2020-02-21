🔥Neymar gave 'different' joy to Barcelona dressing room and Lautaro Martinez is 'spectacular', says Lionel Messi🔥

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi has heaped praise on two of Barcelona’s potential summer transfer targets: Neymar and Lautaro Martinez.

Neymar was strongly linked with a spectacular return to the Catalan club last year and Messi admitted at the beginning of the season that he would have liked his friend to return.

“I have said it many times,” the six-time Ballon d’Or winner told Mundo Deportivo in an interview published on Thursday. “Ney is one of the best in the world and I’d love him to come back.”

Asked what the Brazilian brought to the dressing room, the Argentine said: “He was a very joyful person, he was always happy. He enjoyed himself both on and off the pitch. He gave the dressing room a different joy.”

Messi added that he understood many fans remain unhappy at the manner of Neymar’s exit to Paris Saint-Germain, but said: “He really wants to return. He has always shown his regret. He did a lot to come back and that would be the first step to [him] trying to arrive.”

And on his qualities on the pitch, he said: “He has always been at a high level. He’s a different player: he’s very good at splitting defences, one on one, he scores goals…”

Barcelona could move again for Neymar in the summer, but Inter Milan striker Lautaro is likely to be their top target as the club seek a long-term replacement for Lus Suarez.

“He’s spectacular,” Messi said of compatriot Martinez. “He has impressive qualities. You could tell he was going to be a great player and he is showing that.

“He’s very strong, really good one on one, scores a lot of goals and in the area he fights with anyone, holds it up, he can turn, scrap to win it all on his own. He has a lot of quality. He’s very complete.”

Asked if he thought Lautaro and Suarez could play in the same team, he said: “Let’s hope they can all come and fight for everything, and the Champions League.

“Lautaro is very similar to Luis in many ways: both of them are strong with their body, they hold the ball up well. When it comes to fighting for the ball, to goals, they have a lot of similaries.”