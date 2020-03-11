Paris Saint-Germain have booked their place in the Champions League quarter-finals after shutting out Borussia Dortmund at an empty Parc des Princes.

With the stands empty due to the coronavirus outbreak, PSG fans gathered outside the stadium as goals from Neymar and Juan Bernat saw the hosts turn around a first leg defeat and clinch a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Having so often faltered on the biggest stage in Europe, capitulating in front of their own fans at this stage of the competition against Manchester United last year, Thomas Tuchel’s side held their nerve at long last on Wednesday night.

Trailing 2-1 thanks to a first-leg brace from Erling Haaland in Germany, an authoritative start from PSG helped ease any early nerves with Neymar levelling up the tie after 27 minutes, latching onto a corner with a fine diving header from close range.

Bernat was well placed to turn home a second just before half-time with the French champions nullifying a tame fight back from Dortmund in the second period.

Haaland, lethal in the first leg in Germany, was cut adrift up front while Jadon Sancho was denied the space to hurt the opposition, while Emre Can’s late red card for a bust-up with Neymar summed up Dortmund’s night.

Kylian Mbappe, named among the subs after illness earlier this week, was introduced off the bench just after the hour mark, but in the end he wasn’t needed with Dortmund unable to find a goal that would have forced extra time.

89 mins | Emre Can is gone! The Dortmund midfielder was initially booked for bringing down Neymar and was shown another for shoving the Brazilian to the floor in the aftermath.

87 mins | It’s all kicking off now.Neymar breaks down the right flank until Can steps across to send him flying and halt the move just over the half way line. A melee breaks out in front of the dugout, PSG seemingly feeling fouling Neymar just isn’t allowed.

86 mins | Last roll of the dice from Dortmund, Mario Gotze is on for Hakimi.

85 mins | Neymar goes for goal, but his effort sails harmlessly wide.

83 mins | Silly challenge from Zagadou, he carelessly takes down Kurzawa and PSG can test Burki from this range.

80 mins | Dortmund are popping the ball around on the edge of the PSG box but it is all very congested. Haaland is still waiting for his first clear chance.

76 mins | This is much better from Dortmund now with the two subs making the difference.

70 mins | Another attacking change for Dortmund with Giovanni Reyna on for Witsel.

69 mins | Julian Brandt enters the fray for Dortmund, replacing Hazard who has had a quiet night.

67 mins | Bernat leaves one on Hakimi and picks up his side’s first yellow card of the evening.

65 mins | Mbappe’s first involvement of the night – Neymar dinks a neat ball over the top for the Frenchman but Zagadou races over to usher the ball away before he can pull the trigger.

62 mins | First change of the night and here comes Mbappe. He is onto replace Sarabia.

59 mins | Amid the shouts and screams between these teams and their respective benches, Anthony Taylor’s Mancunian accent cuts through the air. “Relax, the pair of ya,” he shouts as Parades and Guerreiro exchange words.

56 mins | Haaland has been on the periphery of this game – his Dortmund teammates are really struggling to pick him out with this hard-working PSG team cutting off all lines to him.

53 mins | What an effort from Di Maria! From a good 35 yards out, the Argentine whips a superb free kick over the top, almost catching Burki out. The Dortmund goalkeeper springs over however to palm it away.

51 mins | PSG have woken up a little now and have taken back control – Kylian Mbappe continues his warm up.

47 mins | Plenty of pressure from Dortmund early on – but it is all rather frantic without much finesse with Haaland and Sancho both overhitting passes on the edge of the box.

And we are back underway for the second-half in Paris.

PSG are taking care of business so far tonight – they have kept Dortmund very quiet and have been pretty ruthless down the other end.Kylian Mbappe is still to come off the bench, too.

PSG 2-0 Borussia Dortmund (3-2 on aggregate)As it stands, Thomas Tuchel’s side are in the quarter-finals.

