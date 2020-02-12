Next up for St. Louis County: Get that money back

CLAYTON — Now St. Louis County tries to get its money back.A letter from County Counselor Beth Orwick to County Executive Sam Page dated Monday indicates the county is preparing to sue three insurance carriers and its third party administrator to recover the $10.25 million to be paid to Lt. Keith Wildhaber to settle his workplace discrimination suit.The county has already paid the Lewis Rice law firm $225,000 for its legal work in the Wildhaber case since the Oct. 23 judgment. Orwick asked Page to request more money from the County Council to extend the contract with Lewis Rice “to protect and enforce its rights against its insurers, third party administrators, and additional third parties.”Page told reporters on Monday the county planned to borrow the money to pay Wildhaber and try to get it back from insurers.The county will finance the sum through a bond sale and make payments over a period of years rather than take the full hit in a single year. He said the annual impact to county taxpayers while it is paying back the bond would be $500,000 to $600,000.After the Wildhaber verdict, the county said the first $2.5 million would come from the county’s self-insurance fund to provide protection against tort claims against current and former county officials, employees and volunteers for conduct, action or inaction arising out of the performance of their official duties.The county had a “special excess policy” with Starr Indemnity & Liability Co., of Dallas, which appeared to cover $10 million for wrongful acts after a $2 million deductible. However, a deputy director of the county’s administration department said it wasn’t known at that time how the company would treat the claim.County Councilman Tim Fitch, R-3rd District, said in December that he heard the county had been told by Starr — and two other special excess carriers that covered the county during the period of the wrongful acts against Wildhaber — that the county did not notify them of the lawsuit and the claim could be denied coverage.In comments to reporters on Monday, Page did not comment on what insurance companies have told the county. But he said the county expected to get repaid.He emphasized the county properly notified a third-party administrator hired by the county to process insurance claims of the Wildhaber suit. And his staff distributed copies of the contract with the company, Claim Management Inc., suggesting that it was supposed to notify the insurance companies of the lawsuit.The contract with Claim Management Inc. said the third-party administrator agreed to indemnify the county against errors and omissions. The company itself had $5 million professional liability insurance. A representative of the company could not be reached on Tuesday.While the county’s policy with Starr says “you must notify us as soon as practicable” of any suit or claim, it also says no claim will be denied for failure to provide notice within a specified time.But it will likely cost the county more in legal fees to prove it should be covered.A similar issue arose after a $3 million wrongful death verdict in Ferguson. The city’s insurer, the St. Louis Area Insurance Trust, in 2017 sued two reinsurance companies who denied coverage and a third-party administrator it accused of failing to notify the companies in time. The case is pending in St. Louis County Circuit Court.

