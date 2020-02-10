🔥Next-generation genome sequencing technology identifies first HIV subtype in nineteen years🔥

A new strain of HIV has been identified for the first time in nineteen years thanks to next-generation genome sequencing, Abbott has announced.

Scientists at the global healthcare and research firm have used new technology to determine whether an unusual virus, discovered in 2001, was a subtype of ‘Group M’ HIV (human immunodeficiency virus).

Group M HIV viruses are responsible for the global HIV/AIDS pandemic, which is believed to have originated from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). The new discovery, named ‘HIV-1 Group M subtype L’, is first strain to be classified since guidelines for HIV classification were introduced in 2000.

Staying on top of new HIV strains is imperative if testing is to remain accurate and treatment, effective. Since the global epidemic began, 75 million people have been infected with HIV and 37.9 million people currently live with the virus.

“What a lot of people might not realise is that there’s not just one strain of HIV that has infected everyone who is positive around the world, there are actually a lot of different strains and they differ in their sequences by quite a bit,” says Mary Rodgers, Ph.D., head of the Global Viral Surveillance Programme, Diagnostics at Abbott, who co-authored the research. “To make sure that we have a diagnostic test at Abbott that can detect all of the different strains, we have to first know what all of those different strains even are.”

The paper, published today in the Journal of Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndromes, describes how a sample of the strain was originally collected in the DRC some eighteen years ago.

But for a new subtype to be officially recognised, three independent samples must be collected and identified. Although this particular strain did, in fact, match two other samples collected in the DRC, in 1983 and 1990, it was unable to be classified because it had a low viral load and the technology available was unable to fully sequence the virus’ genome.

“We were unable to get a complete genome with existing sequencing technology at the time,”Rodgers explains. “We tried many times during that interim period – I even published a paper in 2017 where I only got 20-30% coverage of the sample with the methods that we had available using next-generation sequencing technology even then.”

But the emergence of new technology has enabled HIV sequences to be pulled from blood samples, and enriched, so an entire genome could be built from the sample collected in 2001.

“We’ve made this new technique called HIV-xGen, published in 2018, that describes how we’ve taken small fragments of sequences called oligos that correspond to different parts of the HIV genome in all the different strains that we know to exist. We were able to use those to selectively bind to HIV in a sample, before using a magnet to pull out what was bound and wash away everything that was not HIV. By being able to enrich the HIV part of the sample, we were able to get the complete genome quite quickly.”

Since the launch of its Global Viral Surveillance Programme 25 years ago, Abbott have collected over 78,000 samples of HIV and hepatitis viruses from academic institutions, blood banks and healthcare facilities in over 45 countries, in six continents. This has led to the characterisation of over 5,000 HIV and hepatitis strains.

“We will continue to add new countries to our geographies and continue to visit all the places we’ve been previously to proactively look for new strains of HIV and hepatitis, to ensure the safety of the blood supply and accuracy of our diagnostic tests,” Rogers confirms.

“I’ve dedicated my career to this work because I feel very strongly about making sure that we’re able to detect an infection regardless of what strain is present in a sample. If that helps people around the world and can save just one life or prevent one transmission, then I can feel really proud about the work that we do at Abbott.”